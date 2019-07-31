Stock Day Media: CEO, Earnie Blackmon, Joins The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss Their Worldwide Expansion Plan

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / The Stock Day Podcast welcomed United Cannabis Corporation (OTCQB:CNAB) ("the Company"), a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. President and CEO, Earnie Blackmon, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting the Company's rapidly increasing revenues and asked Blackmon his thoughts on the subject. Blackmon shared that the growing revenues are a reflection of the Company's talented management team. Currently, the team is dedicated to the development of their products in their new Mead, Colorado facility and bringing them to market.

Jolly followed by asking Blackmon to expand on the Company's project in Mead. Blackmon explained that the facility in this area has a large capacity for employees and is already creating exceptionally high-quality products. The Company is planning to continue developing this facility to advance it to a full-scale operation.

Jolly then noted that the Company has signed several large contracts in the past few months. Blackmon explained that the contracts came at an opportune time when the Company had both the ability and capacity to take them on. These contracts have been utilized to secure the development of their Mead location, which has become a state-of-the-art facility.

Blackmon then explained that the Company is working to expand their facility locations throughout the country. We are currently in operation or buildout in Colorado, South Carolina, and Tennessee. We are developing deals in Florida and Louisiana.

Jolly then inquired about the Company's goals going forward. Blackmon shared that the Company is looking into securing the placement of their products in large retailers. "We really want to deliver the best quality medicine at the best possible price for the patient. That entails getting it onto the shelves of these stores.", stated Blackmon.

To close the interview, Blackmon shared that the Company is currently undervalued and will only continue to grow. He also encouraged listeners that the team behind the Company can be trusted to deliver on their promises to investors.

About United Cannabis Corporation

United Cannabis Corporation is a biotechnology company dedicated to the advancement of cannabinoids for medical applications and is building a platform for designing targeted therapies to increase the quality of life for patients around the world. The Company develops, produces and distributes proprietary cannabis-centric products and technologies, including its patented product brand, Prana Bio Nutrient Medicinals, and has established a strong presence in the hemp-derived CBD market, with a state-of-the-art grow, processing, testing and production facility in Colorado. United Cannabis also licenses its intellectual properties relating to the legalized growth, production, manufacture, marketing, management, utilization and distribution of medical and recreational marijuana and marijuana-infused products. Most importantly, United Cannabis is always driven by its underlying mission to help people in pain.

