Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire 4th Generation Roofing Contractor

POWAY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO David Massey announced the company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Montross Roofing of Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

"Montross is very highly regarded, with more than 20 years in the roofing business", said Massey. "They specialize in commercial, industrial and apartment building roofing projects. They have a database of over 20,000 current and past clients that SIRC's sales team can reach out to and market solar projects to. We will also add a residential division to the operation."

The acquisition further extends the SIRC footprint into Orange County as the company continues executing its game plan to become a dominant industry player in Southern California.

"Montross is extremely profitable, has an excellent reputation and is on track to achieve about $3 million in revenue this year", added Massey. "This deal fits perfectly with our overall growth strategy and we are looking forward to a mutually beneficial alliance."

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

