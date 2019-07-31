Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at June 30, 2019
- 351,648 shares,
- Euro 2,401,464,90.
For reference, the initial cash contribution when the liquidity account was set up was as follows:
- Euro 800,000.
For the half-year review at December 31, 2018, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 345,930 shares,
- Euro 2,389,820.92.
In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
3,877
997,883
12,049,449.30
Sales
4,231
992,165
12,061,219.86
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
