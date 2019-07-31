Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo Corporate Finance, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at June 30, 2019

351,648 shares,

Euro 2,401,464,90.

For reference, the initial cash contribution when the liquidity account was set up was as follows:

Euro 800,000.

For the half-year review at December 31, 2018, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

345,930 shares,

Euro 2,389,820.92.

In addition, the total transactions carried out between January 1, 2019 and June 30, 2019 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 3,877 997,883 12,049,449.30 Sales 4,231 992,165 12,061,219.86

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre-Septembre, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005473/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys