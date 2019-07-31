The global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005379/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market size is the availability of precise diagnostic methods. There has been a significant increase in the diagnosis rate of cardiac arrhythmias over the years, owing to the availability of precise diagnostic methods, such as electrocardiogram (ECG) holter monitors, event monitors, echocardiogram, cardiac catheterization, electrophysiology study (EPS), and head-up tilt table tests. Thus, the increasing diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmias through these diagnostic methods will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advent of gene therapy to control ventricular rate in AF will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market: Advent of Gene Therapy to Control Ventricular Rate in AF

The current treatment therapy for AF is associated with potential side effects, which include bronchospasms, hypotension, fatigue, depression, and constipation. Thus, the market presents an urgent need for the development of biological drugs, which can target the gene and thus, improve cardiac functioning. The studies conducted to evaluate the use of gene therapy in cardiac arrhythmias supported the use of gene therapy in controlling the ventricular rate during AF. Thus, the advent of gene therapy will fuel the growth of the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advent of gene therapy, other factors such as technological advances, and growing R&D efforts by vendors will have a significant impact on the growth of the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Cardiac Arrhythmias Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market worth by application (oral and intravenous), and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The cardiac arrhythmias therapeutics market analysis report identifies factors such as the high presence of large pharmaceutical companies and the presence of a proper regulatory framework to fuel market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005379/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com