GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gaming software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the delivery of Internet sports betting in the State of Pennsylvania for the FanDuel Group ("FDG") following the January 10, 2019 announcement to be FDG's Platform for rapid deployment of Internet casino, and account services for Internet sports betting in Pennsylvania (pop. 13M), in addition to the long-standing existing services provided since 2013 by GAN to FDG in the State of New Jersey (pop. 9M).

The expanded relationship announced on January 10, 2019 is now commercially operational in Pennsylvania and represents a material increase in the value of the partnership to GAN.

Management Commentary

Jeff Berman, Chief Commercial Officer of GAN commented:

"The launch by FanDuel of Internet sports betting in the State of Pennsylvania extends our relationship across the border from neighboring New Jersey and represents a significant milestone for GAN. Our effective and compliant Platform represents a premium component of the supply chain rather than a commodity and our team delivered on-time for the #1 operator of Internet gambling in the U.S. today."

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

