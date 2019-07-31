Conference call to be held today at 12:00pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2019) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that the stream sediment sampling program that has now been completed over 50% of the Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador, has identified a total of 17 "epithermal" targets for gold and silver (Figure 1). The latest addition to the target list is "Apai", an epithermal target located near the southern boundary of the Project.

Apai Target

The Apai target comprises several networks of streams that contain elevated concentrations of pathfinder elements - naturally-occurring arsenic and antimony, among others - that typically occur in haloes that enclose epithermal gold-silver systems. Streams in the Apai target area also contain elevated concentrations of silver (Figure 2). Follow-up field work has identified sinter - the equivalent of modern-day geyser systems that mark the position old land surface at the time that the epithermal system was formed. Sinters, together with areas of porous quartz, are important markers for the development of the exploration model for the Apai target.

Conference Call Details

Aurania will be hosting a webcasted conference call later today to provide an update on exploration. Callers should dial in 5 - 10 min prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join Aurania's conference call. Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Time: 12:00pm EDT (9:00am Pacific time)

Webcast URL: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/aurania20190731.html

When prompted, webcast participants enter: First Name, Last Name, Company, Email Address.

PARTICIPANT TELEPHONE NUMBERS

Canada/USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610

Toronto Toll: +1-416-915-3239

UK & Europe Toll Free: 0808-101-2791

Update on Drill Planning

The first mineral exploration drilling undertaken in the Project area was recently completed at the Crunchy Hill target (see press release dated June 13, 2019). Features of the epithermal system revealed by that drilling, which suggest that the gold-bearing zone lies at a greater depth below the original land surface than expected, have been incorporated into our drill planning for the Yawi target area. Current indications are that all permissions will be in place for drilling to commence on the first of the Yawi targets in September.

Induced polarization ("IP"), a geophysical technique designed to identify possible areas of quartz veining (through resistivity responses) and/or the presence of sulphides (through conductivity responses) to a depth of several hundred metres below surface, may be undertaken concurrently with the drilling at Yawi.

Figure 1. Map showing the extent of the stream sediment sampling coverage of the Lost Cities - Cutucu Project (white area) with the location of epithermal targets for gold and silver shown (shown in colour). The numbers adjacent to the targets refer to their current ranking for scout drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2477/46665_0a99733a14cdea74_001full.jpg



Figure 2. Map showing the silver grade of the drainage basins related to each stream sediment sample site in the Apai epithermal target.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2477/46665_0a99733a14cdea74_002full.jpg

