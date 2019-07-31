Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer segmentation analysis for a retail company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to efficiently devise targeted marketing and promotional campaigns by grouping them into various segments. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's retail customer segmentation analysis helped the client to curtail their marketing spend and elevate sales rate by 17%.

With major retail companies focusing on developing highly personalized customer experiences, it has become imperative for retailers to shift from traditional marketing approaches to a more personalized approach. This necessitates retail companies to leverage retail customer segmentation approaches to devise targeted marketing and sales initiatives to increase sales conversion and customer retention. Infiniti's customer segmentation analysis solutions have helped companies across various sectors to break through the cluttered marketplace with a unique proposition.

The business challenge: The client is a retail company based out of Germany. The client witnessed a gradual dip in their sales rate due to their inefficient sales and marketing strategies. They realized the need for personalized marketing initiatives to attract the target customer segment. Therefore, the client approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering retail customer segmentation analysis.

With Infiniti's retail customer segmentation analysis, the client also wanted to segment customers based on their engagement with the brand, categorize customers into various groups based on their spending and shopping patterns, and devise targeted marketing approaches to attract the most lucrative customer base.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering retail customer segmentation analysis, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to gain detailed insights into their customers' needs and requirements. Also, the experts helped the client to categorize their customers into various segments and devise targeted marketing strategies. This helped the client to efficiently engage with their customer segments and curtail the marketing spend. Furthermore, within the course of one year, the client was able to elevate their sales rate by 17%.

Infiniti's retail customer segmentation analysis helped the client to:

Enhance customer retention and brand loyalty

Adapt to the current market requirements by understanding customers' needs and demands

Infiniti's retail customer segmentation analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying lucrative customer segments and efficiently utilizing their marketing budget

Identifying frequent customers and product with the highest demand

