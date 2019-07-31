Lombard Capital PLC - Trading Statement

Trading statement

The Directors wish to advise Shareholders of the following trading statement for the quarter ended 30 June 2019.

The Company is continuing its progress towards the target of issuing bonds as part of the securable asset process.

During the 3 months to 30 June 2019, the comprehensive loss for the period was GBP183,054 which is reflected by a reduction in current assets and an increase in current liabilities.

The Company placed £750,000 Nominal of the Bond during March 2019 in order to further its business plan. Further information regarding the LCP Financial Limited Bond is available on the website http://www.lcpfinancial.com/.

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary LCP Financial Limited, applied for a listing on the Vienna Exchange and the Bond was admitted to the Third Market (MTF) for trading on 3rdJune 2019.

Subsequently a further £100,000 Nominal of the Bond were sold during June.

Further information regarding Lombard Capital Plc is available on the website http://www.lombardcapitalplc.com/.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

