MPX International Corporation: MPX International Featured in a BBC Documentary on Canadian Cannabis Policy

Delegates visit Canveda Production Facilities and Hear Testimony from Veterans at Spartan Wellness as the UK Debates Cannabis Legalization

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI)(OTC PINK:MPXOF) is pleased to announce that it was featured in a BBC Documentary "Legalising cannabis: Canada's story" on July 29, 2019. The documentary received wide coverage on global BBC platforms and takes a look at the issues Canada grappled with prior to the legalization of cannabis and the impacts of legalization on the industry, the economy and society.

The documentary can be accessed at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/newsbeat-49132155/legalising-cannabis-canada-s-story. It focuses on a group of UK delegates visiting Canada to see how its experience as the first G7 nation to legalize cannabis is panning out. MPXI's partner, Volteface, a UK cross-party organization that informs the public debate around drugs through excellence in policy, research and advocacy, brought a cross-party delegation comprised of politicians, a charity, a think tank and members of the press to Toronto in June 2019.

"We are thrilled to be featured in this documentary, which brings greater awareness of the many positive impacts of cannabis legalization," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPX International. "Jurisdictions around the world are grappling with whether to end prohibition and legalize the sale and possession of cannabis. Contributing to the conversation aligns with our mission to advance an ethical and sustainable global cannabis industry through our commitment to quality, innovation and improving lives."

"Canada's model enables the production of regulated, safer cannabis products and displaces unregulated, black market producers. Legalization also creates new job opportunities, drives tax revenues and reduces the strain on law enforcement by cutting out relatively petty cannabis-related crime, such as possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use. We are seeing these benefits firsthand in Canada, and are pleased to see momentum for positive change also happening in other parts of the world," concluded Mr. Boyes.

The three-day trip was organized so that delegates would gain a solid understanding of the issues and concerns that shaped Canadian policy before meeting with industry participants and front-line community workers to see first-hand the impacts of legalization.

With the support of MPX International, Volteface put together a program that ensured delegates left with a comprehensive understanding of the reasons for cannabis legalization, as well as knowledge of how Canada's current legislation supports the emergence of a regulated industry, and the positive impact it has had on communities.

During the course of the trip, delegates visited MPX International's wholly-owned subsidiary Canveda, which has a production facility in Peterborough Ontario. The delegates also heard testimony from Riad Byne and Dennis Leblanc, veterans whose lives have been turned around by medical cannabis and who now work at MPX International's wholly-owned subsidiary Spartan Wellness, which supports veterans who wish to access medicinal cannabis.

