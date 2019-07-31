Blue Prism Continues to Build Out Intelligent Automation Capabilities Via Technology Partnerships

Enate, OpenConnect and Tabscanner Latest Group to Join Blue Prism's Ecosystem of Technology Affiliate Partners

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building and strengthening its ability to deliver new and innovative intelligent automation capabilities, Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM) today announced the addition of Enate, OpenConnect and Tabscanner to its Technology Alliance Program (TAP) as affiliates. These new technology partners bring added Artificial Intelligence (AI), Optical Character Recognition (OCR), service orchestration and data extraction capabilities to Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform.

"Our ecosystem of technology partners and alliances now numbers in the hundreds," says Linda Dotts, SVP Global Partner Strategy and Programs for Blue Prism. "We've built a true technology platform; one that delivers on the promise of a true digital transformation. We've achieved critical mass and through our Digital Exchange, Blue Prism is making best-in-class intelligent automation solutions accessible to all. We continue to focus on providing choice for our customers in the way they leverage our technology while enabling our go to market partners to create optimal business led outcomes."

Companies participating in Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program at an affiliate level have an opportunity to expand market awareness on the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) by delivering their own complementary products to Blue Prism's ecosystem by sharing them on Blue Prism's Digital Exchange (DX). Partners can easily customize their solutions, accelerate product development and minimize time to market for their products, using the market's most advanced RPA software. Highlights from this new round of affiliate Technology Alliance Partners includes:

Enate: In partnership, Blue Prism and Enate help create a seamless workforce of humans and software robots that can quickly scale. Using the technologies together simplifies the automation of mission-critical processes by allocating the most important pieces of work to either humans or Blue Prism Digital Workers based on business SLAs and enterprise goals.

Blue Prism customers can now manage humans and digital workers through Enate's Connector on Blue Prism's DX. The Enate Connector enables users to integrate Enate with Blue Prism Digital Workers without requiring any coding from developers and keeps humans in the loop to handle exceptions.

"Our partnership with Blue Prism gives customers an end-to-end automation solution," says Kit Cox, Enate's CEO. "Coupling the strength of our open ecosystem service orchestration technology with Blue Prism's connected-RPA platform, we take intelligent automation to a new level. Organizations can scale faster. We help companies break free from the relentless cycle of stalled proof of concept (PoC) projects and 'islands of bots' scattered across organizations so digital transformation becomes a reality rather than an aspiration."

OpenConnect: The combination of ConnectiQ and Blue Prism's Digital Workforce lets enterprises realize the value of RPA relative to legacy mainframe applications. ConnectiQ makes it easy, reliable and seamless to connect digital workers to mainframe applications without the overhead of desktop emulators. This provides speed, scalability and equally important reliability to your RPA deployment engaging mainframe applications. As a result, every transaction between the mainframe and the desktop can be executed flawlessly.

"Over 70 percent of Fortune 500 companies use mainframes to process over 30 million transactions a day. Helping companies move their digital transformation with RPA to these legacy systems is a huge opportunity for improving financial results, customer engagement and supplier relationships. This partnership with Blue Prism creates an easy path to pull the legacy into the future with ease, scale and reliability. We look forward to improving this aspect of the automation journey for our customers," says Michael Cupps, Senior Vice President of OpenConnect Systems.

Tabscanner: Tabscanner produces a cloud-based receipt OCR technology that will integrate with Blue Prism Digital Workforce to deliver even greater automation capabilities. It recognizes all data fields from point of sale paper receipt images and then delivers that data back to software to be utilized in many different ways. Tabscanner is accessed through a cloud-based API which returns the extracted data back in a .JSON format.

"Tabscanner's primary goal is to eliminate the need for manual data entry. Our world leading receipt data extraction works in complete synergy with RPA, providing essential visual perception skills to Blue Prism intelligent automation. Our technology alliance powers expense management solutions previously not possible in one smooth automated process. Enterprises can now leverage Tabscanner artificial intelligence, freeing humans by moving repetitive receipt data entry tasks over to digital workers," says Rashad Alsafar, Founder and CEO of Tabscanner.

