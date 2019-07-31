HVR's real-time data replication software and WhereScape's automation software combine best-in-class capabilities to optimize delivery of data and data warehouse infrastructure

HVR, the leading independent provider of real-time cloud data replication technology, and WhereScape, the leading provider in data infrastructure automation software, today announced their partnership. Together, WhereScape and HVR bring automation and rapid data integration to data infrastructure efforts, accelerating the delivery of real-time data to businesses.

"In today's world, businesses need fast access to insightful data to inform business decisions, and for that, automation and access to real-time data is key," said Neil Barton, CTO at WhereScape. "Through our partnership with HVR, we can offer customers an easier way to fast-track the delivery of real-time data into an organization's data infrastructure. Pairing WhereScape automation and HVR data replication software together can provide customers with the ability to deliver new analytics solutions to their business users in a fraction of the time it has taken in the past using outdated, traditional methods to deliver data warehousing projects."

HVR's data replication technology optimizes the extraction of data from on-premise and cloud source databases to target data platforms, while WhereScape automates the design, development, deployment, documentation, and operation of the data warehouse infrastructure itself. Together, HVR and WhereScape offer customers proven, best-in-class capabilities, backed by use in hundreds of organizations worldwide. WhereScape's automation and HVR's data replication software offer teams the capabilities to address today's data warehouse modernization needs. Given each company's ongoing focus and investment, customers can be assured that the solutions they adopt today will continue to advance in the future.

Set-up and deployment of the WhereScape/HVR joint solution is fast, easy, and cost-effective, giving customers the power to fast-track and maintain agile Business Intelligence (BI) solutions. Teams are able to quickly see the impact of WhereScape and HVR within their data warehousing processes reducing the time it takes to deliver new data infrastructure projects and provide real-time data to end-users.

"In an HVR survey conducted to the PASS Data Architecture Virtual Group, respondents identified data warehouses as their primary focus for data integration projects," said Mark Van de Wiel, CTO at HVR. "Together, WhereScape and HVR simplify the adoption of data warehouse solutions, accelerating the delivery of informed business decisions on the freshest data possible."

About HVR

HVR provides a real-time cloud data replication solution that supports enterprise modernization efforts. The HVR platform is a reliable, secure, and scalable way to quickly and efficiently integrate large data volumes in complex environments, enabling real-time data updates, access, and analysis. Global market leaders in a variety of industries trust HVR to address their real-time data integration challenges and revolutionize their businesses. HVR is a privately held company based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About WhereScape

WhereScape helps IT organizations of all sizes leverage automation to design, develop, deploy, and operate data infrastructure faster. More than 700 customers worldwide rely on WhereScape automation to eliminate hand-coding and other repetitive, time-intensive aspects of data infrastructure projects to deliver data warehouses, data vaults, data lakes and data marts in days or weeks rather than in months or years. WhereScape has offices in Portland, Oregon; Reading, UK; Auckland, New Zealand; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.wherescape.com. WhereScape can be found on Twitter at: twitter.com/wherescape or on LinkedIn at: linkedin.com/company/wherescape

