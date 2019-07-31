Top-Ranked for "Current Offering," MicroStrategy 2019 Earns Maximum Scores in Eight out of 10 Criteria

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. has named MicroStrategy as a leader in "The Forrester Wave: Enterprise BI Platforms (Client-Managed), Q3 2019" report. MicroStrategy 2019 earned the maximum scores in eight out of 10 current offering criteria: Systems of insight, Architecture, Big data, Mobile, App building/customization, GUI, Data prep, and Deployment options. To learn more about MicroStrategy's leadership, download a copy of The Forrester Wave today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005246/en/

MicroStrategy Wave Leader (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vice President and Principal Analyst Boris Evelson wrote in the report that organizations can "bank on MicroStrategy as your enterprise BI platform and BI fabric foundation." The report also stated, "In January 2019, MicroStrategy introduced connectors to competing BI platforms, allowing users to use their data visualization tools of choice while still leveraging MicroStrategy as a common semantic layer. More impressively, MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence hyperlinks all browser content ERP, CRM, email, calendar, documents, and even competing BI platform applications to MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence cards. These cards consolidate a variety of enterprise BI assets into dashboard views of information, which dynamically surface when users hover over hyperlinked terms."

"We're delighted with Forrester's findings. It reaffirms for us why enterprises are moving to MicroStrategy 2019's open, scalable, and comprehensive analytics platform as their foundation to ignite better decisions and smarter, faster actions," said Tim Lang, Senior Executive Vice President and CTO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "We believe HyperIntelligence is a next-generation technology that can drive greater analytics adoption and have a profound impact on business culture and performance."

Today's news is the latest in a line of recent industry recognition for MicroStrategy, including:

Ventana: MicroStrategy HyperIntelligence Wins Ventana Research Overall Digital Innovation Award

Gartner: MicroStrategy Scores Highest in Four Use Cases in Gartner's Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms Report

Gartner: MicroStrategy Recognized as the Sole Challenger in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms

Dresner: MicroStrategy Named a Technology Innovation Leader by Dresner Advisory Services for the Second Consecutive Year

Ventana: #1 Overall Value Index Leader in Embedded Analytics Business Intelligence by Ventana Research

Ventana: #1 Overall Value Index Leader in Mobile Analytics and Business Intelligence by Ventana Research

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise. MicroStrategy 2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics, Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, HyperIntelligence, and Intelligent Enterprise are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005246/en/

Contacts:

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com