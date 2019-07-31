SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Immigration Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

Enterprises are leveraging immigration services to support the large-scale recruitment of skilled professionals from foreign countries to fill the shrinking workforce across some of the key geographies. However, the immigration system across countries are highly dynamic which results in frequent shifts in the enterprise's hiring and retention strategies. This is accelerating the spend momentum of the immigration services market at a CAGR of 5.51%. Motivated by the substantial demand growth, service providers are bundling services that include counseling on compensation and tax solutions, assistance in data privacy issues, effective document services, and employment verification services. This is boosting the feasibility of these services, thereby positively impacting the immigration services market size on a global scale. Download the free sample of this immigration services market procurement intelligence report!

A significant portion of the demography is migrating from countries like India and China to the US to explore the abundant employment opportunities in the country. This is widening the immigration services market size in the APAC. Currently, this region houses one of the fastest-growing and the largest immigration services market which is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period. Europe, which is accounting for the second-largest share in the global market after APAC, is witnessing the growing demand for immigration services. This growing demand is chiefly attributed to the large-scale recruitment of a global workforce by companies to compensate for the shrinkage in the workforce in the region.

This procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy for the immigration services market. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance along with quality solutions.

"Buyers are advised to collaborate with service providers that have the requisite expertise in immigration laws and procedures which will aid the buyers in curbing their additional operating cost," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This immigration services market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

High employment-based immigration will lead to category growth

Lack of skilled labor will contribute to category price growth

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate servicescategory offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Immigration services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

