Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 31, 2019) - Contact Gold Corp. (TSXV: C) (the "Company" or "Contact Gold") is pleased to report that exploration drill results from three drill holes, holes 4, 5 and 6, of the 2019 program have continued to define gold mineralization at the Bowl Zone on the Pony Creek gold property ("Pony Creek"). Pony Creek is located on the Carlin Trend in Elko County, Nevada, adjacent to Gold Standard Ventures' ("GSV") Railroad-Pinion Project.

To date, drill holes reported for 2019 have intersected gold mineralization, further adding to the success of the 2017 & 2018 drill campaigns which encountered gold mineralization in 87 of 93 drill holes (93%). Pony Creek continues to deliver shallow intervals of gold mineralization typical of many currently producing Carlin Type gold systems in Nevada. To date, the majority of reportable gold intercepts at Pony Creek have been hit at less than 50 metres from surface.

Drill Highlights - Bowl Zone:

0.58 g/t Au over 22.68 m from 50.29 m in hole PC19-04 Including 1.46 g/t Au over 4.57 m

1.69 g/t Au over 7.62 m from 80.77 m in hole PC19-04

0.71 g/t Au over 25.91 m from 112.78 m in hole PC19-04 Including 1.75 g/t Au over 6.10 m

0.51 g/t Au over 32.00 m from 230.13 m in hole PC19-05

0.37 g/t Au over 25.91 m from 308.80 m in hole PC19-05

0.35 g/t Au over 25.91 m from 339.86 m in hole PC19-05 which ended in 0.46 g/t Au

"Drill holes 4, 5 and 6 continue to demonstrate that gold mineralization is widespread at the Bowl Zone and that these mineralized intersections fill gaps in our 2018 gold mineralization model, providing greater confidence in gold continuity as we work toward a resource estimate at the Bowl Zone. "In addition, these results continue to define oxide gold mineralization with grades exceeding 1 g/t Au in the Bowl Zone. We look forward to announcing more drill results from the Bowl, Appaloosa and Stallion Zones." stated Matt Lennox-King, President & CEO of Contact Gold.

Bowl Zone

PC19-04 filled a large gap in gold mineralization between PC19-03 (12m @ 1.21 g/t Au, see news release July 10, 2019), and the highlight gold intercept in 2018 (93m @ 1.00 g/t Au in PC18-04, see news release June 21, 2018)

PC19-05 infilled gold mineralization into a large gap between 2018 discovery holes in the north-south oxide gold corridor. The hole ended in mineralization by intercepting 25m of 0.35 g/t Au

PC19-06 intersected lower-grade gold mineralization throughout the hole's length in an area where no previous gold mineralization had been modelled

Gold mineralization intercepted in drilling at the Bowl Zone now covers an area measuring 850m x 650m

The first 10 holes of the 2019 program at Pony Creek were drilled to follow up and offset the high grade, more oxidized gold corridor discovered in June 2018, west of the focal point of previous explorers at Pony Creek (see news release June 21, 2018). The Bowl Zone remains open for further expansion to the north, south and west. The infill drill holes reported today demonstrate the continuity of gold mineralization north of the oxide gold discovery reported in news release June 21, 2018.

As a follow up to the successful 2017 and 2018 programs which resulted in new oxide gold discoveries at the Bowl and Stallion zones, Contact Gold has completed 4,660 metres in 24 drill holes at the Bowl, Appaloosa and Stallion zones in this initial 2019 program. Assays are pending for 18 drill holes.

For a map of the Pony Creek target areas please click:

http://contactgold.com/_resources/images/Pony-Creek-Targets-2019.jpg

For a detailed plan map of Bowl Zone, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/images/20190731-Bowl-Zone-Plan.jpg

For a section of Bowl Zone, please click:

http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/images/20190731-Bowl-Zone-Section.jpg

For a detailed 3D model of the Bowl Zone, please click:

https://vrify.com/explore/projects/166/sites/699

Table of 2019 Bowl Zone Drill Results:

Area Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval Au g/t Bowl Zone PC19-04 38.10 41.15 3.05 0.18 50.29 73.15 22.86 0.58 including 65.53 70.10 4.57 1.46 80.77 88.39 7.62 1.69 96.01 99.06 3.05 1.33 103.68 106.68 3.05 0.18 112.78 138.69 25.91 0.71 including 132.59 138.69 6.10 1.75 Bowl Zone PC19-05 51.82 54.86 3.05 0.17 92.97 97.54 4.57 0.52 204.22 207.27 3.05 0.19 213.36 216.41 3.05 0.15 230.13 233.17 3.05 0.25 230.13 262.13 32.00 0.51 271.28 275.85 4.57 0.25 283.47 288.04 4.57 0.24 304.80 330.71 25.91 0.37 including 312.42 315.47 3.05 1.09 333.76 336.81 3.05 0.15 339.86 365.76 25.91 0.35 Bowl Zone PC19-06 70.10 74.68 4.57 0.19 88.39 92.97 4.57 0.20 102.11 109.73 7.62 0.54 114.30 121.92 7.62 0.15 190.50 193.55 3.05 0.14 196.60 199.65 3.05 0.16 207.27 211.84 4.57 0.22 225.55 228.60 3.05 0.29 239.27 242.32 3.05 0.26

Pony Creek is an early stage exploration property and does not contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at Pony Creek. Additional information about Pony Creek is summarized in the NI 43-101 Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pony Creek Project, Elko County, Nevada, USA" prepared for Contact Gold, with an effective date of October 16, 2018, and dated October 22, 2018, as prepared by Vance Spalding, C.P.G; VP Exploration of Contact Gold, and can be viewed under Contact Gold's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled thickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an ISO 17025:2005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second, reputable assay lab after the program is complete.

About Contact Gold Corp.

Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 217 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com.

