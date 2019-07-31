Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) and Lonza (SWX: LONN) today announced a long-term manufacturing agreement for commercial production of narsoplimab, Omeros' lead human monoclonal antibody targeting mannan-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), also referred to as OMS721. Omeros is preparing to submit a biologics license application (BLA) and a marketing authorization application (MAA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), respectively, for narsoplimab for the treatment of hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA).

Omeros and Lonza have successfully partnered under a multi-year manufacturing agreement for the clinical supply of narsoplimab. The new multi-year agreement secures a source of commercial quantities of narsoplimab for use following anticipated regulatory approvals.

"Lonza is a leading drug manufacturer and has a long and proven track record of producing marketed biologics globally," stated Gregory A. Demopulos, MD, chairman and chief executive officer of Omeros. "Lonza has worked closely with us to accelerate the timing of our BLA and MAA submissions, and we're confident in Lonza's ability to produce and maintain the highest quality commercial supply of narsoplimab. We plan to bring the benefits of narsoplimab to patients across a broad range of commercial indications, and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Lonza throughout the years ahead."

"Having worked with Omeros on narsoplimab through development, it is a huge motivation for our teams to continue to support them as they move towards approval of this life-saving drug," said Karen Fallen, Head of Mammalian and Microbial Development and Manufacturing, Lonza Pharma Biotech. "Helping to bring drugs like this to market has always been a priority for Lonza the aggressive timelines and need for agile capacity scale-up depend on close partnership to stay on track. Through this long-term agreement with Omeros, we will be supporting the company as it works to make narsoplimab commercially available worldwide to patients who need it."

About Lonza

Lonza is an integrated solutions provider that creates value along the Healthcare Continuum. Through our Pharma Biotech Nutrition segment and our Specialty Ingredients segment businesses, we harness science and technology to serve markets along this continuum. We focus on creating a healthy environment, promoting a healthier lifestyle and preventing illness through consumers' preventive healthcare, as well as improving patient healthcare by supporting our customers to deliver innovative medicines that help treat or even cure severe diseases.

Patients and consumers benefit from our ability to transfer our pharma know-how to the healthcare, hygiene and fast-moving consumer goods environment and to the preservation and protection of the world where we live.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, Lonza today is a well-respected global company with more than 100 sites and offices and approximately 15,500 full-time employees worldwide at the end of 2018. The company generated sales of CHF 5.5 billion in 2018 with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.5 billion. Further information can be found at www.lonza.com.

About Omeros Corporation

Omeros is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system and immune-related diseases, including cancers. The company's drug product OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) 1% 0.3% is marketed in the U.S. for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement to maintain pupil size by preventing intraoperative miosis (pupil constriction) and to reduce postoperative ocular pain. In the European Union, the European Commission has approved OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery and other IOL replacement procedures to maintain mydriasis (pupil dilation), prevent miosis (pupil constriction), and to reduce postoperative eye pain. Omeros has multiple Phase 3 and Phase 2 clinical-stage development programs focused on: complement-associated thrombotic microangiopathies; complement-mediated glomerulonephropathies; cognitive impairment; and addictive and compulsive disorders. In addition, Omeros has a diverse group of preclinical programs and a proprietary G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) platform through which it controls 54 new GPCR drug targets and corresponding compounds, a number of which are in preclinical development. The company also exclusively possesses a novel antibody-generating platform.

Lonza Additional Information and Disclaimer

Lonza Group Ltd has its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. It has a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). Lonza Group Ltd is not subject to the SGX-ST's continuing listing requirements but remains subject to Rules 217 and 751 of the SGX-ST Listing Manual.

Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and estimates of Lonza Group Ltd, although Lonza Group Ltd can give no assurance that these expectations and estimates will be achieved. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty and are qualified in their entirety. The actual results may differ materially in the future from the forward-looking statements included in this news release due to various factors. Furthermore, except as otherwise required by law, Lonza Group Ltd disclaims any intention or obligation to update the statements contained in this news release.

Omeros Corporation Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "likely," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospects," "should," "slated," "targeting," "will," "would" and similar expressions and variations thereof. Forward-looking statements, including statements regarding anticipated regulatory submissions and approval, are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information available to management only as of the date of this press release. Omeros' actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements for many reasons, including, without limitation, availability and timing of data from ongoing clinical trials and the results of such trials, unproven preclinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, intellectual property claims, competitive developments, litigation, and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 1, 2019. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

