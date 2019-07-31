Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market to Reach $261.42 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 4.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for ultra-thin wafers, increase in need for wafer fabrication, surge in in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process, and high-end development in the semiconductor industry propel the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market.

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Wafer Backgrinding Tape Market by Type (UV Curable and Non-UV) and Wafer Size (6 Inch, 8 Inch, 12 Inch, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates. As per the report, the global wafer backgrinding tape market was estimated at $176.29 million in 2018 and is expected to hit $261.42 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% during the study period.

Increase in demand for ultra-thin wafers, rise in need for wafer fabrication, surge in in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process, and high-end development in the semiconductor industry fuel the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market. On the other hand, high cost of wafer manufacturing restrains the growth to some extent. However, rise in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials is expected to pave the way for a number of lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The UV curable segment to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on type, the UV curable segment contributed to half of the total market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate by 2026. High adoption of the type in the semiconductor industry has spurred the growth. The same segment is also projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.00% throughout 2019-2026.

The 12-inch segment to dominate during the estimated period-

Based on wafer-size, the 12-inch segment held the highest share in 2018, holding more than three-fifths of the total market. Increased wafer size enhances the ability to integrate multiple ICs on the wafer, which drives the market growth. The segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 6.00% by 2026.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its top status during the study period-

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to lead the trail through 2019-2026. Rapid development in the semiconductor industry in the province has driven the growth. The region is also predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.40% throughout the forecast period.

Leading players in the market-

The key market players analyzed in the report include Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co., Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Denka Company Limited, Lintec of America Inc., AMC Co, Ltd, Minitron Elektron GMBH, AI Technology, Inc., and Force-One Applied Materials Inc. Adopting several high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to strengthen their stand in the industry.

