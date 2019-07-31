sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
31.07.2019 | 15:08
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft's Wikiprofile outstrips Wikipedia's Business Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Wikisoft's wikiprofile.com, a formidable WIKI force for business data and is fueling demand for shares. Wikiprofile includes more than 328 million articles about companies and is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses and surpassed Wikipedia as the wiki with the largest collection of business articles available in the wiki universe (wikiprofile.com has 328M whereas Wikipedia has 4.5M).

In line with the increasing globalization and trade across countries, there has been a growing demand for access to credible business, product, and employee information worldwide. This is why wikiprofile.com is a powerful solution for businesses to find valid information quickly and easily. It is powered by the same software as Wikipedia (MediaWiki) which enables thousands of people to update and edit information daily.

Wikipedia, well-known as one of the most trafficked sites in the world with something like 4.3 million articles in English and a total of 22 million articles is estimated to have a financial potential of $2.3 billion a year based on potential revenue from ads, affiliate links, and lead generation. Little wonder that the last Wikisoft valuation seems tame in comparison and an opportunity for investors.

Wikisoft share reservation

Bloomberg: Wikisoft stock quote.

WikiSoft Corp
315 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94104 USA
Phone: +1-800-706-0806
www.wikisoft.com

SOURCE: WikiSoft Corp



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/554081/Wikisofts-Wikiprofile-outstrips-Wikipedias-Business-Data


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE

FN Beta