WikiSoft Corp: Wikisoft's Wikiprofile outstrips Wikipedia's Business Data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Wikisoft's wikiprofile.com, a formidable WIKI force for business data and is fueling demand for shares. Wikiprofile includes more than 328 million articles about companies and is the world's largest wiki portal for businesses and surpassed Wikipedia as the wiki with the largest collection of business articles available in the wiki universe (wikiprofile.com has 328M whereas Wikipedia has 4.5M).

In line with the increasing globalization and trade across countries, there has been a growing demand for access to credible business, product, and employee information worldwide. This is why wikiprofile.com is a powerful solution for businesses to find valid information quickly and easily. It is powered by the same software as Wikipedia (MediaWiki) which enables thousands of people to update and edit information daily.

Wikipedia, well-known as one of the most trafficked sites in the world with something like 4.3 million articles in English and a total of 22 million articles is estimated to have a financial potential of $2.3 billion a year based on potential revenue from ads, affiliate links, and lead generation. Little wonder that the last Wikisoft valuation seems tame in comparison and an opportunity for investors.

