Northeastern Virginia has the highest concentration of top tier colocation and hyperscale datacenters in the world earning this region along the Potomac River the nickname "Data Center Alley." Submer Technologies has chosen Ashburn, Virginia, in the heart of Data Center Alley as the location for its new North American headquarters.

The biggest challenges facing modern datacenters are compute density, energy efficiency, sustainability, rapid growth, and the high cost to build and operate these vital facilities. Submer Technologies' immersion cooling platform addresses all these issues by submerging servers in a proprietary dielectric fluid that has 1000-times the cooling capacity of air delivering higher performance in less space at less than half the power consumption of a traditional, air-cooled environment unlocking the full potential of next generation datacenters.

"The results have been nothing short of incredible," said Jeff Brown, Submer's Managing Director of North America. "The SmartPod is the catalyst to game-changing improvements in the datacenter, and basing our North American operations in Ashburn puts Submer in the middle of the most innovative operators in the world."

Hyperscale Datacenters Drive the Modern Economy

Hyperscale datacenters often contain tens of thousands of servers. These facilities are the primary hubs that run modern technology for research, finance, healthcare, industrial automation, government, and more, including:

Social media platforms: Facebook [$FB] and Twitter [$TWTR]

Cloud: Google [$GOOGL], Amazon AWS [$AMZN], IBM [$IBM], and Microsoft [$MSFT]

Telecommunications: AT&T [$T], CenturyLink [$CTL], and Verizon [$VZ]

HPC, government, and research: Virginia Tech University and US Department of Energy (DoE)

Colocation and service providers: Digital Realty Trust [$DLR], Equinix [$EQIX], and Vantage Datacenters.

They are computing powerhouses that process the data driving our modern economy. The United States leads the world in hyperscale datacenters with 44% of the market. And the largest concentration of them is in Data Center Alley, north of Washington DC (the Dulles Technology Corridor).1

"We need to be where our customers are," said Daniel Pope, CEO of Submer Technologies. "When it came time to locate our North American division, Ashburn quickly rose to the top of the list. The amount of critical infrastructure and the diversity of operators make it the perfect location for Submer."

Buddy Rizer, Executive Director of Economic Development for Loudoun County, said, "We are committed to a welcoming environment that promotes business growth, focused on innovative technology companies in the telecommunications and datacenter industries. As a leader in hyper-efficient immersion cooling systems, Submer is a great fit for that vision and we are excited to have them join us here in Loudoun County."

The new Ashburn location will be incorporated in Virginia as Submer Inc., a subsidiary of Barcelona-based Submer Technologies. The Ashburn location will house administrative, support, and operations for North America.

About Submer Technologies

We believe that our digital world can be safer, more efficient, less expensive, and environmentally friendly. Submer Technologies is solving the biggest problems of datacenter, HPC, hyperscale, and edge applications to make that future possible. The SmartPod Immersion Cooling System is the first step on that journey. Launched in 2015, their multinational team has a passion to create these next-generation platforms.

