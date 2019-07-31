ECB prepares new steps to provide additional monetary stimulus (lower deposit rate, QE). Medium-term inflation outlook is no longer in line with ECB's inflation aim and deterioration of inflation expectations has become more evident. Moderate EA growth endures and risks remain tilted to the downside as uncertainties prolong. The European Central Bank (ECB) has stopped its monetary policy normalization and went into reverse before interest rates have even been raised once. Last week's meeting has brought substantial changes to the central bank's communication, strongly indicating additional easing measures to be introduced in September, the ECB's next Governing Council meeting. A lowering of the deposit facility rate, currently at -0.4 %, alongside changes to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...