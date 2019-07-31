sprite-preloader
31.07.2019
General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CompanyGeneral Electric Company
ISINUS3696041033
SymbolLondon: GEC | Paris: GNE
HeadlineDoc re: GE files Form 10-Q

July 31, 2019

On July 31, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4161H_1-2019-7-31.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4161H_1-2019-7-31.pdf)

CONTACT:
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)


