General Electric Company: Doc re. GE Files Form 10-Q

FAIRFIELD, Conn., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
|Company
|General Electric Company
|ISIN
|US3696041033
|Symbol
|London: GEC | Paris: GNE
|Headline
|Doc re: GE files Form 10-Q
July 31, 2019
On July 31, 2019, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to the RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/) and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports (https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports).
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4161H_1-2019-7-31.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4161H_1-2019-7-31.pdf)
CONTACT:
GE
Jennifer Erickson
+001 646 682 5620
jennifer.erickson@ge.com (mailto:seth.martin@ge.com)