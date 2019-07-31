Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was awarded the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for INEOS' new processing plant at the Saltend Chemicals Park in Hull, UK. The plant will produce vinyl acetate monomer, (VAM) a key component for laminated wind screens, toughened glass, adhesives, films, coatings and textiles. Fluor booked the undisclosed contract value in the second quarter of 2019.

"Fluor is pleased that INEOS has chosen us to continue supporting the company's strategic investment plans with the return of this important VAM processing capability to the UK market," said Simon Nottingham, president of Fluor's Energy Chemicals business in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. "Our early involvement in this FEED allows Fluor to optimize cost and schedule certainty by leveraging our in-house construction-driven expertise."

The new plant will be designed to have the capacity to produce 300,000 metric tons of VAM per year.

The front-end work will establish the design basis and technology selection for the plant with associated cost and schedule estimates. Fluor's Farnborough office is leading the work supported by the company's global experts and with input from INEOS engineers.

Fluor's UK office serves a wide range of industries including the energy, chemicals, government, life sciences, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, mining and power market sectors.

