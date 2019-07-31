Ganapati plc - Notice of Adjourned AGM

31 July 2019

Ganapati Plc

("Ganapati" or "the Company")

Notice of Adjourned AGM

The Directors of Ganapati plc (NEX: GANP) announce that today's annual general meeting was adjourned to 8 August 2019. This was because the Company's audited annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 January 2019 were not available in time to be sent to shareholders 21 days before the meeting.

The AGM has been adjourned until Thursday 8 August 2019 at 11:00am, at 1 Primrose Street, London, United Kingdom, EC2A 2EX.

Any proxies submitted for today's annual general meeting will remain valid for the Adjourned Meeting unless the appointing shareholder gives the Company notice in writing to the contrary not less than 48 hours before the time of the Adjourned Meeting.

The Directors of Ganapati Plc accept responsibility for this announcement

