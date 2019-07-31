SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their cost benefit analysis for an auto parts manufacturer.

Engagement background

The company wanted to develop a low-cost mix model to minimize the overall sourcing and procurement costs. The key objectives they aimed to achieve through this engagement are mentioned below:

Objective 1: The company wanted to identify the cost elements across the supply chain to assess their impact on the overall cost.

"The entry of numerous car manufacturers across developing economies have compelled auto parts manufacturers to improve the efficiency of their products while being cost-effective," says Srinivas R, Procurement Manager at SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In partnership with SpendEdge, the client a renowned auto parts manufacturer - implemented a low-cost mix model to reduce their maverick spend. The solution offered helped them to:

Gain actionable insights into the cost structure of the sourcing and procurement process.

Formulate effective supplier negotiation strategies to reduce the overall costs.

Outcome: SpendEdge's comprehensive cost benefit analysis helped the auto parts manufacturer to gain a deeper understanding of the cost structure of their sourcing and supply chain activities. This enabled the client to analyze key cost elements and predict the cost movements across the supply chain. The solution offered thus helped the client to develop low cost mix model, determine the total cost of ownership, and identify best cost negotiation levers adopted by suppliers. This significantly reduced the lead time for their procurement process and decreased the overall costs.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

