REDDE PLC - Update on Chairman appointment

Issue Date: 31 July 2019

Update on Chairman appointment

Redde plc (AIM: REDD), a leading provider of mobility, incident management solutions and legal services to motorists, car dealerships, fleet owners and the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that John Davies, current non executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee, has agreed to assume the role of interim non executive Chairman with effect from 1 August 2019.

The process to identify and appoint a permanent chairman is ongoing and the Group will update further in due course.

Founded in 1992 and working predominantly with insurance companies, insurance brokers and prestige motor dealerships, the Group provides a range of accident management and legal services. The Group also deals directly with large national fleets providing incident management and mobility continuity and the Group's activities also encompass a range of legal services designed to assist claimant parties in partnership with leading insurance companies, brokers and other bodies.

The Group is one of the market leaders in its fields of business; it delivers accident management solutions to motorists ensuring that they remain mobile until their own vehicles are repaired or until they are put in a position to obtain a replacement and it provides legal services ensuring that they are properly compensated for their injuries and losses. Legal services also include wills and probate, family law and employment law advice.

The name Redde is associated, in Latin, with the concept of restoration.