Regulatory News:

L'Air Liquide S.A. (Paris:Al) today entered into a new liquidity contract with Exane, acting as liquidity provider, following regulatory developments governing liquidity contracts, and notably the French Autorité des marchés financiers' Decision No.2018-01 of 2 July 2018 establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as a recognized market practice (the "AMF Decision

This new liquidity contract, which came into force retroactively as of 1 January 2019, is entered into for a 12-month period, automatically renewable, and replaces the existing liquidity contract entered into on 23 February 2007 with Exane.

The contract applies to the equity securities of the Company (ISIN Code: FR0000120073) (the "Securities") listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (trading venue on which the transactions under the agreement will be carried out) and provides Exane with the following resources:

€15,411,622.20; and

6,500 Securities,

it being specified that the resources allocated to Exane as of 31 December 2018 were respectively €14,986,661.74 in cash and 9,500 Securities for an equivalent amount of €1,030,275.

It is further specified that, under the liquidity contract, the conditions or events leading to a suspension of the contract are the following:

at the Company's request, for a period specified by the Company; and

when one of the conditions set out in Article 5 of the AMF Decision is met.

Furthermore, the contract may be terminated under the following conditions:

at any time by the Company, without prior notice, subject to the closing conditions of the liquidity account specified in the agreement.

by Exane, with a one month prior notice.

