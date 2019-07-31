First Global Lessor to Place the Aircraft Type with an African Airline

CDB Aviation, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing"), announced today the delivery of a new Airbus A320neo to Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles.

While being the first A320neo family aircraft type to be delivered to an African airline, the aircraft is also the first unit equipped with CFM's new generation LEAP-1A engines to be operated on the continent.

"We congratulate the Air Seychelles team on making history by introducing the first LEAP-1A-powered A320neo on the African continent," said Peter Goodman, CDB Aviation Head of Commercial Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "CDB Aviation is very grateful and proud to support the mission of Air Seychelles to be the airline of choice within the Indian Ocean. We believe the arrival of this new aircraft in Victoria will mark another important step along your continued path of growth and prosperity for this beautiful island nation."

"We are indeed very proud to be the first airline in the Indian Ocean and Africa to take delivery of the first Airbus new A320neo aircraft," said Remco Althuis, Chief Executive Officer of Air Seychelles. "This fantastic achievement is not only an important milestone in the history of Air Seychelles, but it is also a great accomplishment for the hardworking team at Air Seychelles who has been heavily involved in this project throughout."

Althuis added: "I would also like to take this opportunity to thank CDB Aviation for their continued support in ensuring that all the work revolving around the A320neo aircraft proceeds as planned, as well as Airbus for the successful delivery of the aircraft."

In 2018, Air Seychelles announced a new strategic plan designed not only to transform the airline's existing jet fleet by incorporating one of the world's most technologically advanced and efficient aircraft, but also to further strengthen its business by operating in a more efficient manner. The neo addition is expected to enable Air Seychelles to increase the capacity on its Johannesburg and Mumbai routes, concomitantly delivering significant fuel savings and reducing operating costs.

"Air Seychelles is deemed as a key engine of growth for the economy of the Republic of Seychelles," commented CDB Aviation President and Chief Commercial Officer Patrick Hannigan. "CDB Aviation has a strong commitment to African aviation and today's delivery demonstrates our willingness to invest in this continent by being the first lessor to place an A320neo with an African airline and by supporting the region's airlines in the skies for years to come."

About Air Seychelles

Air Seychelles was established in 1978 and began long-haul service in 1983. The airline currently offers international flights to Johannesburg, Mauritius and Mumbai. Air Seychelles also offers more than 350 domestic scheduled flights a week throughout the archipelago, including domestic charter services. As the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, Air Seychelles is a pillar of tourism, the island nation's strongest and growing economic sector. The airline maintains a strategic partnership with Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates and 40 per cent stakeholder. www.airseychelles.com

About CDB Aviation

CDB Aviation is a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing Co., Limited ("CDB Leasing") a 35-year-old Chinese leasing company that is backed mainly by the China Development Bank. CDB Aviation is rated Investment Grade by Moody's (A1), S&P Global (A), and Fitch (A+). China Development Bank is under the direct jurisdiction of the State Council of China and is the world's largest development finance institution. It is also the largest Chinese bank for foreign investment and financing cooperation, long-term lending and bond issuance, enjoying Chinese sovereign credit rating.

CDB Leasing is the only leasing arm of the China Development Bank and a leading company in China's leasing industry that has been engaged in aircraft, infrastructure, ship, commercial vehicle and construction machinery leasing and enjoys a Chinese sovereign credit rating. It took an important step in July 2016 to globalize and marketize its business listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX STOCK CODE: 1606). www.CDBAviation.aero

