Regulatory News:
Korian (Paris:KORI) announces that the 2019 half-year report has been filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Korian website (www.korian.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
H1 2019 presentation
Results for the first half of 2019 will be commented on July 31st, 2019 at 6:00pm Paris time from www.korian.com or via the following link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianen/20190731_1/
The presentation material will be available before the webcast on the Company's website.
Next event:
Captial Markets Day on 20th September 2019 in Paris
Next publication:
Q3 2019 revenue: 22nd October 2019
ABOUT KORIAN
Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.
For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005718/en/
Contacts:
KORIAN
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44
PRESS
Marjorie Castoriadis
Head of Media Relations
marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr
Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81