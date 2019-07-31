Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) announces that the 2019 half-year report has been filed today with the AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

It is available to the public in accordance with applicable laws and can be downloaded on Korian website (www.korian.com) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

H1 2019 presentation

Results for the first half of 2019 will be commented on July 31st, 2019 at 6:00pm Paris time from www.korian.com or via the following link to the webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/webcast/korianen/20190731_1/

The presentation material will be available before the webcast on the Company's website.

Next event:

Captial Markets Day on 20th September 2019 in Paris

Next publication:

Q3 2019 revenue: 22nd October 2019

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted living facilities and shared housing for seniors, home care and hospital home care services.

For more information, please visit our website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190731005718/en/

Contacts:

KORIAN

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44

PRESS

Marjorie Castoriadis

Head of Media Relations

marjorie.castoriadis@korian.fr

Tel: +33 (0)7 63 59 88 81