JPJ Group PLC Announces Results of General Meeting

Results of General Meeting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / JPJ Group plc (the "Company") (LSE:JPJ), a leading global online bingo-led operator, announces that, at the Company's General Meeting held on Wednesday 31 July 2019, all of the resolutions, as set out in the Notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's combined circular and prospectus dated 27 June 2019 (the "Combined Circular and Prospectus"), were duly passed.

All resolutions were voted on by means of a poll. The results of the poll are set out below:

Resolution For Against Total Withheld No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes % of Vote No. of Votes No. of Votes Resolution 1: APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION - THAT, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 2 being passed the proposed acquisition of the Target Business by the Company (on the terms and conditions set out in the Combined Circular and Prospectus) be and is hereby approved. 43,419,972 99.999% 325 0.001% 43,420,297 2,942 Resolution 2: AUTHORITY TO ALLOT SHARES - THAT, subject to and conditional upon Resolution 1 being passed the Directors be authorised to allot and issue shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £3,365,384.60. 43,419,972 99.999% 325 0.001% 43,420,297 2,942

Following approval today by JPJ shareholders of the resolutions at the General Meeting, completion of the acquisition of the business of Gamesys (Holdings) Limited ("Gamesys"), excluding sports brands and games, (the "Acquisition") remains subject to customary conditions (including customary regulatory conditions) and the completion of an internal reorganisation of the Gamesys group. Completion of the Acquisition is expected to take place in Q3 2019.

Notes:

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of the total votes received.

A "Vote withheld" is not treated as a vote in law and would not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

The current issued share capital of the Company consists of 74,473,678 ordinary shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights is 74,473,678.

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of all resolutions passed at the Company's General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJ Group plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3907 4025

dan.talisman@jpj.com

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554104/JPJ-Group-PLC-Announces-Results-of-General-Meeting