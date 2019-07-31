GROUPE LDLC: LDLC GROUP FINALISES SALE OF HEAD OFFICE AND SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCES DEBT



The LDLC Group, a specialised retailer of IT and high-tech equipment, announces the sale of its head office premises located in Limonest.

The Group today finalised the sale of its Limonest campus premises, acquired in 2017 under finance lease, for €32.3 million. This sale will generate €11.4 million in cash net of related costs and will reduce Group debt by €19.1 million.

With this transaction, which follows closely behind the Nantes warehouse sale in June, the Group has successfully completed a major deleveraging programme in H1 2019/2020, as previously announced. Together, the two transactions will generate a €41 million reduction in LDLC Group debt, stated prior to any income tax impact. As a reminder, at 31 March 2019 net debt stood at €61.5 million.



