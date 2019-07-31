sprite-preloader
31.07.2019 | 18:12
Actusnews Wire·Mehr Nachrichten von Actusnews Wire

PAREF: Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

Press release

Paris, July 31, 2019

CONDITIONS FOR ACCESSING OR CONSULTING THE 2019 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The half-year financial report as at June 30, 2019 can be consulted or downloaded from the website of PAREF (www.paref.com) in the section Finance / Publications.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

  • by mail: PAREF 153 Boulevard Haussmann - 75008 Paris
  • by email: info@paref.com

Financial agenda

October 30, 2019: Financial information as at September 30, 2019

About PAREF Group

PAREF operates in two major complementary areas: (i) Commercial and residential investments owned by SIIC PAREF primarily in corporate real estate in the Paris region (€128 Mn asset as at June 30, 2019) and (ii) Management on behalf of third parties via PAREF Gestion (€1,656 Mn funds under management as at June 30, 2019), an AMF-certified management company.

PAREF is a company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C, under ISIN FR00110263202 - Ticker PAR.

More information on www.paref.fr

Contacts

Antoine CASTRO / Antoine ONFRAY

CEO / Deputy CEO

info@paref.com

Phone: 01 40 29 86 86

Press Contact

Citigate Dewe Rogerson, Alexandre Dechaux

01 53 32 84 79

Alexandre.dechaux@citigatedewerogerson.com

