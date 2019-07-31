Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 31 July 2019 it repurchased 210,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 174p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 10,766,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 10,766,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,838,823.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 31 July 2019 it repurchased 77,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 208p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,579,789.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,579,789 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,389,468.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

31 July 2019