Findit, Inc.: People Posting to Findit Benefit From More Indexing in Search Engines

Findit.com is a full service social media content management platform that empowers individuals looking to create crafted content the space and ability to do so. Findit has created a member dashboard that provides each member with multiple content verticals to create in-depth relevant content that, once live, can also be crawled and indexed by outside search engines.

The 5 Content Verticals Are:

Text: Include unlimited characters about whatever topic you wish.

Photos: Include unlimited photos in a single post. Photos can also be given a title and a description which can index in images within outside search engines.

Video: Pull in a Youtube or Vimeo Video or shoot a 10 second video through the Findit App

Audio Files: Pull in any MP3 audio file that has been uploaded to Youtube

Individuals posting to Findit can include as much or as little content as they want. Each and every post on Findit publishes to a member's right now feed, where, from there, the member who created the post can share that post to Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest and other social sites. Other members and visitors to the site can also share that content to their social sites, too.

Peter Tosto of Findit stated, "Findit lets individuals control exactly what they want to create on social media. All of these content verticals can be used by individuals or they can can simply choose one or two of them. However, whatever you do choose to include, the person posting to Findit receives the benefit of having that content crawled and indexed by outside search engines. Many people on social media create content with the hope of having as many people see and then share their content. Findit helps improve exposure not only by providing an easy way to share content to other social sites, but also through additional exposure by having your content index in search engines.

Findit is free to join - members who want to use Findit to create fresh content daily can do so via the desktop version of Findit, Findit.com or through the Findit App available on IOS and Android Devices. Findit does offer paid for services that can help further the reach of your content.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTCPinksheets.

