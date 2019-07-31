Snupit Sponsors Spiritual Quotient (SQ) for Leadership, a Leadership Event Held in Durban

M K Angajan, an Internationally Known Guru in Acclaimed Leadership, Presented the Event, Which Was Held by The Life Mastery Foundation

PIETERMARITZBURG, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / The team from Snupit, a powerful online business tool, are pleased to announce that they recently helped to sponsor a leadership event called "Spiritual Quotient (SQ) for Leadership." The event, which was held by The Life Mastery Foundation, took place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Durban on June 4, 2019. The event was presented by internationally acclaimed leadership guru, management philosopher M K Angajan.

As Avinash Samlall, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Snupit noted, "The management of Snupit attended the event and it was most rewarding. The event was enlightening for all of us at the helm of Snupit and we were taken through a journey of tools for leadership development. The knowledge shared by the speaker was thought provoking on leadership and how we can apply the same in our work environment."

To learn more about Snupit and their services, as well as to sign up for free, please visit https://www.snupit.co.za/join-as-a-pro.aspx

The fact that the team from Snupit would help to sponsor such a powerful event will not surprise the many customers and service providers that have signed up with the company. Since Snupit first opened, they have developed a well-deserved reputation for providing outstanding customer service, as well as striving to increase their knowledge in a number of topics like leadership development.

"For those of you who have never heard of Snupit, it's a tool that customers and service providers alike can use," Mr. Samlall noted, adding that whether someone is looking for a plumber, makeup artist, fitness instructor, or accountant, Snupit can help them find the right professional.

Mr. Samlall went on to explain how Snupit works for professionals who are skilled and great at what they do.

"Customers visit our website and answer a few questions about the service they are looking for. We share their job details with you so you can send a quote. We call this a lead. If you're interested in the job, reply quickly. You only pay for the leads you want. You pay for the lead with credits and we show you the customer's name, email and phone number," he said.

"You send your quote to the customer and can even phone the customer to get more details. You can pick and choose which jobs you quote on. The customer may receive multiple quotes for the job. If you're a good fit for the customer, you get hired."

For business owners who are just starting out or are trying to scale their company, Mr. Samlall noted that Snupit is an incredibly powerful tool for acquiring customers.

About Snupit:

Founded in 2012, Snupit makes it easier for millions of customers to use technology to find and hire trusted small businesses across the country. Snupit is one of the largest local services companies in South Africa, offering over 600 categories ranging from handymen, to wedding caterers to maths tutors. The service was created by Snupit's founder after he couldn't find a particular service online after searching for several days. Today, Snupit has 2 million monthly users and has 350,000 local professionals and businesses listed. For more information, visit https://www.snupit.co.za.

Contact Information:

Snupit

Address: 2 Sanders Road

Scottsville, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

South Africa

Email: press@snupit.co.za

Contact: Mithundra Sivenandan

Phone: 010 541 0200

