LA POSTE: Le Groupe La Poste - availability of 2019 half year report

PRESS RELEASE
Paris, 31 July 2019
Le Groupe La Poste 2019 half year financial report
Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2019 half year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).
The financial interim report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.
PRESS CONTACT
Virginie GUEIDIER
Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 41
virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Yasmina GALLE
Tel: +33 1 55 44 17 02
yasmina.galle@laposte.fr
Télécharger le PDF
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com