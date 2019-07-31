LA POSTE: Le Groupe La Poste - availability of 2019 half year report

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 31 July 2019

Le Groupe La Poste 2019 half year financial report

Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2019 half year financial report has been made available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The financial interim report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.

PRESS CONTACT

Virginie GUEIDIER

Tél: +33 1 55 44 22 41

virginie.gueidier@laposte.fr

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Yasmina GALLE

Tel: +33 1 55 44 17 02

yasmina.galle@laposte.fr

------------------------



