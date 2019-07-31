Prosafe SE: Total UK award Key Contract to Safe Caledonia

Prosafe has signed a contract with Total E&P UK Limited ('Total') for the Safe Caledonia to provide accommodation support at the Elgin complex in the UK sector of the North Sea. The firm duration of the contract commencing mid-April 2020 is 162 days with one 30-day option.

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe says: "This contract for Prosafe is extremely important as Total continue to invest into the North Sea. In 2017 the Safe Caledonia conducted gangway connected operations at Elgin with unprecedented operational uptime - and we fully expect to deliver the same in 2020. For the Safe Caledonia to be available, the previously announced contract commencing mid-2020 will take delivery of either the Safe Boreas or Safe Zephyrus."



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The Company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 31 July 2019

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 478 07 813



