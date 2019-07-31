InstantCard: ID Cards for Kids Now Available on Web from Child ID

If your child wandered off at the mall or the beach, could he or she be identified?

Its photo ID cards for kids offer a simple way for a lost child to be identified and also give important information to caregivers. Made from the same durable PVC plastic as credit cards, they resist bending, scratching and liquids.

The parent or guardian chooses a template on the Child ID website and enters the required information (child's name, guardian's name, and guardian's contact information) plus optional information such as date of birth, height, weight, blood type, and allergies, and uploads a photo. Special cards for children with a heart condition or autism are available.

Bag tags are also available. These are simplified IDs with slot punches that can be attached to backpacks, cubbies or clothing.

The cost is $9.95 per card, including prompt shipping, from https://child.idcardsonline.net.

More than 464,000 missing-children reports were filed with authorities in 2017. Many of these frightening incidents can be avoided by having children carry contact information at all times.

Besides the child, it makes sense to give copies to babysitters-so that they have key information handy-and teachers, who will have a durable record of the child's needs and medical information. For parents, keeping the ID in their wallets ensures they always have a durable up-to-date photo of their child at all times.

Having medical information always handy is crucial for children with conditions such as severe food or bee-sting allergies. It could potentially make the difference between life and death.

Child ID is a new offering from InstantCard. Since 2007, InstantCard has been America's first 100 percent web-based employee photo ID card service. Using cloud-based technology, InstantCard creates ID cards quickly, easily and cost-effectively. Trustpilot gives InstantCard a five-star "excellent" rating.



Child ID card can include detailed medical and identity info.



Example of Child ID with basic info only.

