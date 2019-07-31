Emerald Bay Energy Inc.: Emerald Bay Energy Provides Update on Kuhn Wells

CALGARY, AB and SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSXV:EBY)(OTC:EMBYF) (the "Corporation") is pleased to provide the following update on production at the Company's Wooden Horse project in South Texas. With the electrical upgrades now complete, the three Kuhn wells were on production for 26 days in July and produced 1022 barrels of oil for an average production rate of 39.3 barrels of oil per day.

For further information, please contact:

Emerald Bay President and CEO, Shelby D. Beattie, or CFO, Mike Rice, by telephone at (403) 262-6000

Email: info@ebyinc.com

www.ebyinc.com

About Emerald Bay

Emerald Bay Energy Inc. (TSX Venture: EBY, OTC: EMBYF) is an energy company with oil producing properties in Southwest Texas as well as non-operated oil and natural gas interests in Central Alberta, Canada. EBY is the operator of the Wooden Horse and Nash Creek Projects in Guadeloupe, Texas, where the Company currently now owns a 50.00% working interest those projects. Additionally, the Company owns and operates various working interests in the HugoCellR, Cotulla, and MarPat partnerships. The Company also owns 75% of Production Resources Inc., a South Texas oil company.

For all upcoming news releases, articles, comments and questions, to stay updated and speak with management about Emerald Bay Energy. Please JOIN our Investor Information Group at:

http://bit.ly/8020EBY

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Emerald Bay Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554177/Emerald-Bay-Energy-Provides-Update-on-Kuhn-Wells