PR Newswire

Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights for Lundin Mining

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Ontario, July 31, 2019

TORONTO, Ontario, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - TSX: LUN; Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

Please View PDF Version of News Release

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units from July 1, 2019 to date, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased to 735,638,390 common shares with voting rights as at July 31, 2019.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on July 31, 2019 at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Mark Turner, Director, Business Valuations and Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5565; Brandon Throop, Manager, Investor Relations: +1-416-342-5583; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 50


