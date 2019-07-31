Silver Spruce Resources Inc.: Silver Spruce Clarifies Resource Statement at Cocula Advanced Gold Project

BRIDGEWATER, NS / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / (TSXV:SSE) - Silver Spruce Resources Inc. ("Silver Spruce" or the "Company") is providing the following information regarding the Company's news release of 15 July 2019. As a result of a review by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission, we are issuing the following news release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company was notified that an estimate of mineral resources in the section titled, "Non-Qualified Resource" of the 15 July 2019 news release was not acceptable under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and the Company retracts the entire statement under the heading "Non-Qualified Resource".

Further, the Company intends to file a NI 43-101 technical report to be completed by an independent Qualified Person on the Cocula project within forty-five days of the 15 July 2019 news release.

Qualified Person

Dr. Craig Gibson, Ph.D., CPG, Qualified Person, consulting geologist and project manager for the Company, is responsible for the technical content of this press release.

About Silver Spruce Resources Inc.

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior exploration company pursuing development of the Pino de Plata project, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of western Chihuahua State in Mexico. The Company has signed a binding Letter of Agreement to acquire 100% of the advanced Cocula gold project in Jalisco State, Mexico. Silver Spruce Resources Inc. continues to investigate opportunities that Management has identified or that have been presented to the Company for consideration.

