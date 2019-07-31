Nexa Resources S.A. ("Nexa Resources" or "Nexa" or the "Company") (NYSE: NEXA) (TSX: NEXA)has published its 2Q19 Results

Consolidated net revenue reached US$613 million.

Zinc production in 2Q19 was 91kt.

Adjusted EBITDA was US$118 million, including a US$12 million increase in provisions in the quarter.

Net income totaled US$23 million, US$0.15 per share, in 2Q19.

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA for last twelve months stood at 1.3x. Liquidity remains strong at US$860 million.

An updated technical report for Cerro Lindo is expected to be completed by year end 2019. We also expect to release updated technical reports for our greenfield projects (Pukaqaqa, Magistral, and Hilarión) before the end of 2019.

We are maintaining our 2019 guidance for zinc production and updating guidance for the other metals.

Aripuanã construction works continue to advance and 58% of total project has been committed. The professional qualification program has started.

The Vazante dry-stacking tailings project was completed and ramp-up is in progress.

For full details, please visit our Investor Relations webpage at: http://ir.nexaresources.com/resultscenter.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. The Company currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines and is among the top five producers of mined zinc and metallic zinc globally (source: Wood Mackenzie).

