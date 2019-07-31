Tony Amaradio Examines the Role of Faith in Developing Leadership Qualities

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 31, 2019 / Many would contend that today's fiercely competitive, high-stakes business world is no place where Christian or other religious values can thrive or have any place, to begin with. However, the history of corporate America abounds with examples of company leaders who have achieved phenomenal success without compromising on their faith and moral principles. Among them is Tony Amaradio, a financial expert whose religious devoutness has informed his decisions in both business and personal matters, establishing him as an outstanding professional, an inspirational philanthropist, and a published author whose book, Faithful with Much: Breaking Down the Barriers to Generous Giving, is now available on Amazon in Kindle, Hardcover, and Paperback formats. According to Amaradio, spirituality provides entrepreneurs with additional leverage as it guides them to operate in a manner that promotes building organizations where business success does not come at the expense of morality, ethics, and compassion.

Maltbie Babcock, a distinguished 19th-century clergyman and writer, famously said, "Business is religion, and religion is business. The man who does not make a business of his religion has a religious life of no force, and the man who does not make a religion of his business has a business life of no character." One thing that unites all the faiths of the world is that they invariably stress the importance of honesty, integrity, family values, hard work, respect, and generosity, Tony Amaradio notes. Some of the largest companies were founded by people who applied these principles both to their private and business lives, the list including Sam Walton (retail giant Walmart), Dave Thomas (burger chain Wendy's), and James Cash Penney (department stores operator J.C. Penny). In addition to drawing on their faith to build thriving enterprises, these leaders were celebrated for their philanthropy and created foundations which have supported countless worthy causes over the decades. In more recent times, devout high-profile executives such as Indra Nooyi (PepsiCo leader from 2001 to 2018), Donnie Smith (head of Tyson Foods, 2009-2016), Pierre Omidyar (founder of eBay), and James Tisch (CEO of Loews Corporation since 1999) have spoken about faith as an integral part of how they run their businesses. They consistently credit religion and spirituality with teaching them to be fair, truthful, generous, socially responsible, ethical, and tolerant - qualities that have shaped their professional decisions and earned them a place in the ranks of the most successful corporate leaders of modern times.

One person uniquely qualified to discuss the positive impact of faith on leadership and work practices is Reverend Scotty McLennan, who is also a lawyer, book author, public speaker, and lecturer in political economy at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. As he remarked in an interview, "Business people spend the majority of their waking hours at work, and many of them want to find it meaningful. Many also want to conduct their business affairs ethically, and most of us worldwide learn our ethics through our religious traditions or through philosophical understanding of morality that we inherit from our families, education and surrounding culture." McLennan believes that leaders who integrate spirituality and ethical commitments into their professional lives build more successful business ventures and deliver greater satisfaction to customers and company stakeholders.

Financial expert and dedicated philanthropist Tony Amaradio is the founder and leader of Select Portfolio Management Inc and Select Money Management Inc, where he employs an innovative integrated strategy to maximize results for clients. Following the receipt of a BBA from the University of Michigan and an MBA from the University of Detroit, he commenced his career in the financial services industry, developing his talent over time to garner a stellar reputation and become recognized as a visionary and an inspirational leader. He and his wife Carin are passionate supporters of charitable causes and are often invited to speak at events hosted by non-profit organizations, many of which rely on his expertise to optimize their capacities and thus improve their effectiveness.

