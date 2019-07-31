Cypress Development Corp: Cypress Development Increases Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cypress Development Corp. (TSX-V: CYP ) (OTCQB: CYDVF ) (Frankfurt: C1Z1 ), 2019) to up to $1,000,000 at a price of $0.18 per unit (a "Unit"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.22 for a period of two years.



Proceeds of the offering will finance the completion of a prefeasibility study (PFS) for Cypress' Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

Finder's fees may be paid in connection with part of the private placement. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

Further, the Company has terminated the option agreement with Dajin Resources Corp. on Dajin's Alkali Spring Valley Lithium Property in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

About Cypress Development Corp.:

Cypress Development Corp. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing the Company's 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada. Exploration and development by Cypress has discovered a world-class resource of lithium-bearing claystone adjacent to Albemarle's Silver Peak mine, North America's only lithium brine operation. The size of the resource makes the Clayton Valley Project a premier target that has the potential to impact the future supply of lithium for the fast-growing global lithium-ion battery market.

Cypress Development Corp. has approx. 74.9 million shares issued and outstanding.

To find out more about Cypress Development Corp.), visit our website at www.cypressdevelopmentcorp.com .

CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT CORP.

"Dr. Bill Willoughby"



WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact myself or:

Don Myers

Cypress Development Corp.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-639-3851

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@cypressdevelopmentcorp.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES

PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE

CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.