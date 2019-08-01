



TOKYO, Aug 1, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that it refresh its SAHNE CREAM (quasi-drug) which has been widely used as medical skin care, for the first time in 20 years, and launch at pharmacies and drug stores in Japan on today August 1, 2019.SAHNE brand marks its 65th anniversary this year. Since the initial launch, SAHNE CREAM has been close to the lifestyle of women who have changed with the times. Eisai is aiming for a brand used by generations around 30's, and will respond to the today's woman needs of easy and simple care at anytime and anywhere such as at home, office, and outside by this refresh of SAHNE CREAM.The brand name SAHNE is originated from the German word for "cream", and is named under the image of fluffy and smooth of whipped cream. SAHNE CREAM, which has been particular about skin absorbing cream, is quickly absorbing and not sticky, and can be quickly applied on hands, fingers, and whole body care such as neck, decollete, elbows, knees, and heels during housework, childcare, and work as daily care of bare skin.Compared to the existing products, new SAHNE CREAM has refreshed with mild scent, and the design has changed based on English logo SAHNE and red, which it blends in with the everyday life of mature women while maintaining the moisture and smooth comfort ability.Eisai is striving to deliver a rich daily life to a wider range of customers through SAHNE CREAM, and to contribute for further improvement of benefits with products and services that meet diverse needs with staying close to customers' lives.About EisaiEisai Co., Ltd. is a leading global research and development-based pharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan. We define our corporate mission as "giving first thought to patients and their families and to increasing the benefits health care provides," which we call our human health care (hhc) philosophy. With approximately 10,000 employees working across our global network of R&D facilities, manufacturing sites and marketing subsidiaries, we strive to realize our hhc philosophy by delivering innovative products in various therapeutic areas with high unmet medical needs, including Neurology and Oncology.Furthermore, we invest and participate in several partnership-based initiatives to improve access to medicines in developing and emerging countries.For more information about Eisai Co., Ltd., please visit www.eisai.comSource: EisaiContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.