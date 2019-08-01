Crossroads Small Business Solutions Re-Invents Itself as VelocitySBA with Technology and New Branding

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / In an effort to better reflect its business mission of providing fast and efficient SBA lending to the small business community, Crossroads Small Business Solutions, LLC (a national SBA lender) has changed its corporate name to VelocitySBA, effective immediately.

"A common misconception around SBA lending is that it is a complex and lengthy process," says the company's president Charles Rho. "We provide small business owners with access to much-needed capital through the SBA loan program. Our goal is to leverage our class leading lending team with technology to quickly and efficiently process SBA loan applications for our small business owners."

"The name VelocitySBA conveys speed, but also clearly communicates our primary offering - SBA loans," Rho says. VelocitySBA is one of only fourteen licensed non-bank small business lending companies authorized by the U.S. Small Business Administration to provide the SBA's 7(a) loan program to small businesses nationwide.

Interview with VelocitySBA President Charles Rho

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3G57Yhw_P-A

"This is a great change for our small business group," says Howard Shiebler, Chairman of the Board for VelocitySBA and President of Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance. "The Board of Directors is excited about our unique ability to support the underserved segment of small business borrowers and make the SBA loan program more readily available to the small business community."

Along with the name change, VelocitySBA introduces a new corporate logo and website that underscore its refined digital strategy. The company's new website, while offering a more streamlined user experience on all devices, provides information about the various types of loans available, and a simple application form for our customers.

About VelocitySBA

VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today's business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com.

For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Chris Lewinski

Digital Marketing Manager

909-942-9440

clewinski@velocitysba.com

SOURCE: VelocitySBA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/554234/Crossroads-Small-Business-Solutions-Re-Invents-Itself-as-VelocitySBA-with-Technology-and-New-Branding