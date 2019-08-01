Sales close to last year's level at €2,254 million (€2,270 million in 2Q'18)

Resilient EBITDA at €407 million, compared with the record performance of second-quarter 2018 (€430 million) in a more challenging macroeconomic environment

Very solid EBITDA margin of 18.1%

Adjusted net income of €192 million, representing 8.5% of sales

Very strong cash generation, with free cash flow increasing to €90 million (€41 million in 2Q'18)

Net debt at €1,308 million including the €190 million dividend payment, representing 0.9 times EBITDA of the last 12 months. €400 million of hybrid bonds refinanced under favorable conditions

Continued strengthening of the High Performance Materials division, with the acquisition of ArrMaz (announced in May 2019), Prochimir and Lambson (July 2019) and the capacity extension of Sartomer in China for the electronics and 3D printing markets (April 2019)

Arkema's Board of Directors met on 31 July 2019 to close the Group's consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2019. Commenting these results, Chairman and CEO Thierry Le Hénaff highlighted the following points:

"In the second quarter, Arkema continued to demonstrate its resilience in an environment which remains volatile and complex, marked by the weakness of certain end-markets. Our performance, close to the record highs of last year, was driven in particular by the very solid performance of our specialty businesses supported by our teams' excellent work on prices and margins, allowing us to offset the decline in volumes. Adhesives continued to make notable progress, in line with our strong ambition in this business. Moreover, we continue to generate a high level of cash.

Over the past few months, we also continued to roll out our long-term strategy focused on three pillars, namely organic projects with strong profitability, innovation to support our customers and bolt-on acquisitions generating a high level of synergies. We notably continued to increase the share of specialties in our portfolio of businesses with the acquisitions of ArrMaz, Prochimir and Lambson, which illustrate our capacity to seize opportunities to acquire cutting-edge technologies in attractive and still fragmented markets.

In view of these results and projects dynamic, while remaining attentive to the economic environment, we are confident in our ability to achieve another good year and pursue Arkema's transformation."

Key figures for second-quarter 2019

(In millions of euros) 2Q'19 2Q'18 YoY change Sales 2,254 2,270 -0.7% EBITDA 407 430 -5.3% EBITDA margin 18.1% 18.9% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 278 318 -12.6% REBIT margin 12.3% 14.0% Adjusted net income 192 226 -15.0% Adjusted net income per share (in €) 2.52 2.97 -15.2% Net income Group share 176 219 -19.6% Free cash flow 90 41 Net debt (as of end of June) 1,308 1,372

As of 1 January 2019, the Group applies IFRS 16, "Leases". The income statement, balance sheet and cash flow statement items for the second quarter of 2019 include the impacts of IFRS 16, which are detailed in the Group's financial statements appended to this press release. The comparative figures for 2018 have not been restated.

Second-quarter 2019 business performance

At €2,254 million, sales for the second quarter of 2019 were close to last year's figure (€2,270 million in 2Q'18). The price effect at Group level (-0.6%) was limited, with continued strong initiatives to raise selling prices in the High Performance Materials division (prices up 4.7%) largely offsetting the decrease observed in Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions in a context of volatile raw materials costs. In continuity with the start of the year, volumes declined 2.4% compared with the very high level recorded in the second quarter of 2018. This mainly reflects lower demand year-on-year in the automotive, consumer electronics and oil gas markets, overshadowing the strong dynamic in batteries and 3D printing, as well as higher volumes in Coating Solutions. The currency effect was a positive 1.9%, mainly due to the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro. The scope effect was limited (+0.4%).

In this complex macroeconomic context, less favorable than it was last year, Arkema generated EBITDA of €407 million, slightly down on the record performance of second-quarter 2018 (€430 million). Despite volumes being impacted by end markets, High Performance Materials resisted well, continuing to deliver a high level of results driven by innovation and the pro-active policy of raising selling prices, while growth in Coating Solutions mitigated the impact of market conditions in Fluorogases and of MMA/PMMA normalization, compared with their historically high performances last year. EBITDA margin remained excellent at 18.1% (18.9% in 2Q'18 and 18.1% in 2Q'17).

Recurring depreciation and amortization amounted to €129 million, up €17 million against last year, due to the €13 million impact of IFRS 16 and an unfavorable currency effect. In line with the evolution of EBITDA and recurring depreciation and amortization, recurring operating income (REBIT) amounted to €278 million with a REBIT margin at 12.3%

Operating income came in at €257 million including €11 million in net other expenses, mainly corresponding to restructuring costs and asset impairments, as well as €10 million in depreciation and amortization resulting from the revaluation of assets carried out as part of purchase price allocations.

The financial result represented a net expense of €33 million (against a €24 million expense in 2Q'18). The change mostly reflects the unfavorable interest rate effect on the portion of the Group's debt swapped into US dollars, and actuarial losses on certain provisions for employee benefits.

The income tax expense was down year-on-year at €46 million (versus €64 million in 2Q'18) in line with the change in results. Excluding non-recurring items, the tax rate for the first half of the year amounted to around 20% of recurring operating income.

Consequently, net income Group share totaled €176 million (versus €219 million in 2Q'18) while net earnings per share amounted to €1.82 after deduction of the €37 million expense resulting from the refinancing of hybrid bonds. Excluding the post-tax impact of non-recurring items, adjusted net income came in at €192 million, representing €2.52 per share.

Second-quarter 2019 performance by division

High Performance Materials (44% of Group sales)

(In millions of euros) 2Q'19 2Q'18 YoY change Sales 998 1,007 -0.9% EBITDA 170 177 -4.0% EBITDA margin 17.0% 17.6% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 123 137 -10.2% REBIT margin 12.3% 13.6%

At €998 million, sales for the High Performance Materials division were close to the €1,007 million figure for secondquarter 2018, driven by a +4.7% price effect which, in continuity with the start of the year, remained largely positive, reflecting continued actions to raise selling prices and optimization of the product mix towards higher value-added applications. In line with market trends, volumes were down 8% due to notably lower demand compared with last year in the automotive, consumer electronics and oil gas markets, as well as inventory adjustments in some of those chains. The scope effect was a positive 0.9%, corresponding to the integration of targeted acquisitions in adhesives. The positive 1.7% currency effect was mainly driven by the appreciation of the US dollar against the euro.

Down slightly on the very good prior-year performance, EBITDA resisted well at €170 million, despite the weakness of certain markets weighing on volumes, particularly in advanced materials. These impacts were mitigated to a large extent by the benefits of pricing actions, particularly in adhesives, where EBITDA increased significantly year-on-year. At 17.0%, EBITDA margin remained close to the record high levels of the previous year. Bostik's EBITDA margin reached 13% in first-half 2019, up by one percentage point year-on-year.

Industrial Specialties (30% of Group sales)

(In millions of euros) 2Q'19 2Q'18 YoY change Sales 673 709 -5.1% EBITDA 179 208 -13.9% EBITDA margin 26.6% 29.3% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 126 163 -22.7% REBIT margin 18.7% 23.0%

Industrial Specialties sales totaled €673 million, down 5.1% year-on-year, mainly reflecting lower prices in the MMA/PMMA chain and Fluorogases compared to the very high levels reached in 2018 (-5.7% price effect). Volumes decreased 1.3% year-on-year, mainly in Fluorogases. The currency effect was a positive 1.9%, essentially reflecting the variation of the euro against the US dollar.

At €179 million, the division's EBITDA was down on the record second-quarter 2018 performance as Fluorogases were impacted in particular by continued illegal HFC imports in Europe, which weighed on both volumes and prices of this business. The results also reflect, to a lesser extent, the normalization of market conditions in the MMA/PMMA chain in the continuity of the first quarter. Thiochemicals and Hydrogen Peroxide achieved a solid performance in the quarter. In this context, EBITDA margin remained excellent at 26.6%

Coating Solutions (26% of Group sales)

(In millions of euros) 2Q'19 2Q'18 YoY change Sales 576 547 +5.3% EBITDA 82 68 +20.6% EBITDA margin 14.2% 12.4% Recurring operating income (REBIT) 54 42 +28.6% REBIT margin 9.4% 7.7%

At €576 million, sales for the Coating Solutions division rose 5.3% year-on-year. Volumes (up 6.7%) continued to grow, particularly in acrylic monomers. The 3.8% negative price effect mainly reflects lower propylene prices. Prices in the downstream businesses were stable overall. The currency effect was a positive 2.4%.

The division's EBITDA increased sharply by nearly 21% year-on-year to €82 million, driven by gradually improving market conditions in acrylic monomers and the progressive recovery of unit margins in downstream businesses. In this context, EBITDA margin was also up significantly to 14.2%, compared with 12.4% in 2Q'18.

Cash flow and net debt at 30 June 2019

Arkema generated €90 million free cash flow in the second quarter of 2019, significantly higher than the €41 million generated in the same period of 2018, mainly reflecting a lower increase in working capital as a result of tight management, activity levels and the favorable impact of lower raw materials costs on inventories. At 30 June 2019, the ratio of working capital to annualized sales for the quarter stood at 16.0% versus 16.5% at 30 June 2018.

Capital expenditure for second-quarter 2019 amounted to €124 million, including €101 million in recurring capital expenditure and €20 million in exceptional capital expenditure, mainly relating to thiochemicals in Malaysia and specialty polyamides in Asia. For full-year 2019, total recurring and exceptional capital expenditure is expected to total around €610 million.

Portfolio management operations represented a net cash outflow of €24 million, mainly stemming from an equity investment in Carbon, a world leader in digital manufacturing.

Consequently, net debt stood at €1,308 million at 30 June 2019 versus €1,130 million at 31 March 2019. This figure includes a €2.50 per-share dividend payment, representing an aggregate payout of €190 million, the €38 million net global cost for the partial refinancing of hybrid bonds, and €13 million share buybacks. Net debt at 30 June 2019 represented 0.9 times EBITDA of the last twelve months and gearing stood at 26 %.

Post balance sheet events

On 1 July 2019, Arkema finalized the acquisition of ArrMaz, a global leader in specialty surfactants for crop nutrition, mining and infrastructure markets, with sales of USD 290 million.

In adhesives, Arkema announced at the end of July a project by Bostik to acquire Prochimir, a company specializing in high performance thermobonding adhesive films with sales of €30 million and reporting steady growth in the past 5 years. This acquisition would position Bostik among world-leading players in thermobonding films with a broadened offering of solvent-free solutions earmarked for many fast-growing industrial applications in the automotive, construction, textile and medical markets. This acquisition is fully in line with the Group's strategy to accelerate its growth in the still fragmented adhesives market through acquisitions targeting leading technologies. Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2019, after consultation of trade unions and subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.

Finally, Arkema announced a project to acquire Lambson, a company specializing in photoinitiators for curing, a technology meeting the demands of cutting-edge markets such as electronics, 3D printing, digital ink, composites and high performance coatings. These solutions will complement the offering of Sartomer, a global leader in photocure resins, while speeding up its development in this market growing at around 5% per year. Lambson reports sales of some €45 million. Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2019, subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.

All of these acquisitions will contribute to further strengthening the share of specialties in Arkema's portfolio, in line with its long-term ambition.

Outlook for 2019

In the second half of the year, the macroeconomic environment is expected to remain volatile and complex, marked by continued geopolitical uncertainties, which are weighing on global demand and raw material volatility. However, the inventory adjustments observed in the first half of the year in certain end-markets are expected to ease. In this context, Arkema will maintain its focus on internal momentum and the implementation of its long-term strategy.

The Group will therefore continue to roll out its industrial projects, its innovation drive for sustainable development and mobility, and its targeted acquisition dynamic. In the second half of the year, the Group should, in particular, benefit from the start-up of certain industrial projects in Sartomer resins in Asia, technical polymers in France and acrylics in the United States, as well as the contribution from the acquisition of ArrMaz, finalized on 1 July, and of Sunke, which is due to be completed in the third quarter of the year. The Group will also continue to implement its operational excellence initiatives and its policy of selectively raising selling prices in a context of still high oil prices.

While remaining attentive to the development of the macroeconomic environment, Arkema confirms its ambition to consolidate its financial performance at high levels and to achieve in 2019(1) an EBITDA comparable with the 2018 record level.

A designer of materials and innovative solutions, Arkema shapes materials and creates new uses that accelerate customer performance. Our balanced business portfolio spans High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions. Our globally recognized brands are ranked among the leaders in the markets we serve. Reporting annual sales of €8.8 billion in 2018, we employ 20,000 people worldwide and operate in some 55 countries. We are committed to active engagement with all our stakeholders. Our research centers in North America, France and Asia concentrate on advances in bio-based products, new energies, water management, electronic solutions, lightweight materials and design, home efficiency and insulation. www.arkema.com

1 2019 takes into account the new IFRS 16 standard.

Disclaimer

The information disclosed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial position, results of operations, business and strategy of Arkema. Such statements are based on management's current views and assumptions that could ultimately prove inaccurate and are subject to risk factors such as (but not limited to) changes in raw materials prices, currency fluctuations, the pace at which cost-reduction projects are implemented and changes in general economic and financial conditions. Arkema does not assume any liability to update such forward-looking statements whether as a result of any new information or any unexpected event or otherwise. Further information on factors which could affect Arkema's financial results is provided in the documents filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Data included in this press release about the balance sheet, income statement, cash flow statement and statement of changes in shareholders' equity, as well as information by business division, is extracted from the condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2019 closed by Arkema's Board of Directors on 31 July 2019. Quarterly financial information is not audited.

Information by business division is presented in accordance with Arkema's internal reporting system used by management.

Details of the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are provided in the tables appended to this press release. For the purpose of analyzing its results and defining its targets, the Group also uses REBIT margin as an indicator, corresponding to recurring operating income (REBIT) expressed as a percentage of sales.

For the purpose of tracking changes in its results, and particularly its sales figures, the Group analyzes the following effects (unaudited analyses):

• scope effect: the impact of changes in the Group's scope of consolidation, which arise from acquisitions and divestments of entire businesses or as a result of the first-time consolidation or deconsolidation of entities. Increases or reductions in capacity are not included in the scope effect;

• currency effect: the mechanical impact of consolidating accounts denominated in currencies other than the euro at different exchange rates from one period to another. The currency effect is calculated by applying the foreign exchange rates of the prior period to the figures for the period under review;

• price effect: the impact of changes in average selling prices is estimated by comparing the weighted average net unit selling price of a range of related products in the period under review with their weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the volumes sold in the period under review.

• volume effect: the impact of changes in volumes is estimated by comparing the quantities delivered in the period under review with the quantities delivered in the prior period, multiplied, in both cases, by the weighted average net unit selling price in the prior period.

ARKEMA Financial Statements

Consolidated financial statements At the end of June 2019

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2nd quarter 2019 End of June 2019 2nd quarter 2018 End of June 2018 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Sales 2,254 4,469 2,270 4,442 Operating expenses (1,731) (3,456) (1,721) (3,377) Research and development expenses (61) (123) (58) (118) Selling and administrative expenses (194) (384) (183) (370) Other income and expenses (11) (23) (4) Operating income 257 483 308 573 Equity in income of affiliates 0 (1) 1 1 Financial result (33) (60) (24) (47) Income taxes (46) (95) (64) (116) Net income 178 327 221 411 Of which non-controlling interests 2 4 2 4 Net income Group share 176 323 219 407 Earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.82 3.75 2.88 5.35 Diluted earnings per share (amount in euros) 1.81 3.73 2.87 5.34 The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time at 1 January 2019, under the modified retrospective approach which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2nd quarter 2019 End of June 2019 2nd quarter 2018 End of June 2018 (In millions of euros) (non audited) (audited) (non audited) (audited) Net income 178 327 221 411 Hedging adjustments 2 (1) Other items 1 1 Deferred taxes on hedging adjustments and other items Change in translation adjustments (37) 14 63 28 Other recyclable comprehensive income (34) 14 63 28 Actuarial gains and losses (54) (33) 28 18 Deferred taxes on actuarial gains and losses 10 5 (7) (4) Other non-recyclable comprehensive income (44) (28) 21 14 Total income and expenses recognized directly in equity (78) (14) 84 42 Comprehensive income 100 313 305 453 Of which: non-controlling interest 4 3 5 Comprehensive income Group share 100 309 302 448 The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time at 1 January 2019, under the modified retrospective approach which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION (audited) 2nd quarter 2019 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 998 673 576 7 2,254 Inter-division sales 3 37 20 Total sales 1,001 710 596 7 EBITDA 170 179 82 (24) 407 Recurring depreciation and amortization (47) (53) (28) (1) (129) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 123 126 54 (25) 278 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (9) (1) (10) Other income and expenses (9) 1 (1) (2) (11) Operating income 105 127 52 (27) 257 Equity in income of affiliates 0 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 57 42 23 2 124 Of which recurring capital expenditure 42 34 23 2 101 2nd quarter 2018 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 1,007 709 547 7 2,270 Inter-division sales 3 53 19 Total sales 1,010 762 566 7 EBITDA 177 208 68 (23) 430 Recurring depreciation and amortization (40) (45) (26) (1) (112) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 137 163 42 (24) 318 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (10) (10) Other income and expenses (1) 0 0 1 0 Operating income 126 163 42 (23) 308 Equity in income of affiliates 0 1 1 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 37 48 18 9 112 Of which recurring capital expenditure 28 37* 18 9 92* * Restated figures

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION (audited) End of June 2019 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 2,006 1,315 1,134 14 4,469 Inter-division sales 5 78 39 Total sales 2,011 1,393 1,173 14 EBITDA 332 336 158 (49) 777 Recurring depreciation and amortization (89) (104) (56) (3) (252) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 243 232 102 (52) 525 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (17) (2) (19) Other income and expenses (17) (2) (1) (3) (23) Operating income 209 230 99 (55) 483 Equity in income of affiliates 0 (1) (1) Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 104 81 43 5 233 Of which recurring capital expenditure 83 56 43 5 187 End of June 2018 (In millions of euros) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate Total Non-Group sales 2,005 1,370 1,054 13 4,442 Inter-division sales 5 94 38 Total sales 2,010 1,464 1,092 13 EBITDA 353 370 134 (44) 813 Recurring depreciation and amortization (78) (87) (51) (2) (218) Recurring operating income (REBIT) 275 283 83 (46) 595 Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (18) (18) Other income and expenses (2) (1) (2) 1 (4) Operating income 255 282 81 (45) 573 Equity in income of affiliates 0 1 1 Intangible assets and property, plant and equipment additions 62 75 26 12 175 Of which recurring capital expenditure 51 59* 26 12 148* * Restated figures

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT End of June 2019 End of June 2018 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) Cash flow operating activities Net income 327 411 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 316 235 Other provisions and deferred taxes (1) (28) (Gains)/losses on sales of long-term assets (4) (2) Undistributed affiliate equity earnings 1 (1) Change in working capital (167) (373) Other changes 12 8 Cash flow from operating activities 484 250 Cash flow investing activities Intangible assets and property, plant, and equipment additions (233) (175) Change in fixed asset payables (96) (26) Acquisitions of operations, net of cash acquired (19) (174) Increase in long-term loans (20) (44) Total expenditures (368) (419) Proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 6 1 Repayment of long-term loans 16 10 Total divestitures 22 11 Cash flow from investing activities (346) (408) Cash flow financing activities Issuance (repayment) of shares and other equity 3 51 Purchase of treasury shares (17) (19) Issuance of hybrid bonds 399 Redemption of hybrid bonds (425) Dividends paid to parent company shareholders (190) (176) Interest paid to bearers of subordinated perpetual notes (12) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1) (1) Increase in long-term debt 2 1 Decrease in long-term debt (515) (9) Increase/ decrease in short-term borrowings 518 (16) Cash flow from financing activities (238) (169) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (100) (327) Effect of exchange rates and changes in scope (10) (7) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,441 1,438 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,331 1,104 The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time at 1 January 2019, under the modified retrospective approach which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET End of June 2019 End of December 2018 (In millions of euros) (audited) (audited) ASSETS Intangible assets, net 2,863 2,877 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,758 2,627 Equity affiliates: investments and loans 37 38 Other investments 52 33 Deferred tax assets 207 209 Other non-current assets 248 243 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 6,165 6,027 Inventories 1,167 1,136 Accounts receivable 1,370 1,247 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 184 173 Income taxes receivables 74 80 Other current financial assets 8 7 Cash and cash equivalents 1,331 1,441 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 4,134 4,084 TOTAL ASSETS 10,299 10,111 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Share capital 766 766 Paid-in surplus and retained earnings 4,180 4,099 Treasury shares (44) (28) Translation adjustments 156 142 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY GROUP SHARE 5,058 4,979 Non-controlling interests 52 49 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,110 5,028 Deferred tax liabilities 265 268 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 517 470 Other provisions and non-current liabilities 412 433 Non-current debt 1,875 2,246 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 3,069 3,417 Accounts payable 926 1,037 Other creditors and accrued liabilities 348 343 Income taxes payable 75 78 Other current financial liabilities 7 7 Current debt 764 201 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 2,120 1,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 10,299 10,111 The Group applied IFRS 16 for the first time at 1 January 2019, under the modified retrospective approach which does not require restatement of the comparative figures for 2018.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (audited) Shares issued Treasury shares Shareholders' equity Group share Non-controlling interests Shareholders' equity (In millions of euros) Number Amount Paid-in surplus Hybrid bonds Retained earnings Translation adjustments Number Amount At January 1, 2019 76,581,492 766 1,263 689 2,147 142 (318,998) (28) 4,979 49 5,028 Cash dividend (202) (202) (1) (203) Issuance of share capital 42,728 0 3 3 3 Purchase of treasury shares (205,621) (17) (17) (17) Grants of treasury shares to employees (1) 22,749 1 Share-based payments 12 12 12 Issuance of hybrid bonds 399 399 399 Redemption of hybrid bonds (394) (31) (425) (425) Other Transactions with shareholders 42,728 0 3 5 (222) (182,872) (16) (230) (1) (231) Net income 323 323 4 327 Total income and expense recognized directly through equity (28) 14 (14) (14) Comprehensive income 295 14 309 4 313 At June 30, 2019 76,624,220 766 1,266 694 2,220 156 (501,870) (44) 5,058 52 5,110

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

To monitor and analyse the financial performance of the Group and its activities, the Group management uses alternative performance indicators. These are financial indicators that are not defined by the IFRS. This note presents a reconciliation of these indicators and the aggregates from the consolidated financial statements under IFRS.

RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) AND EBITDA (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of June 2018 2nd quarter 2019 2nd quarter 2018 OPERATING INCOME 483 573 257 308 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (19) (18) (10) (10) - Other income and expenses (23) (4) (11) (0) RECURRING OPERATING INCOME (REBIT) 525 595 278 318 - Recurring depreciation and amortization (252) (218) (129) (112) EBITDA 777 813 407 430 Details of depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets: (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of June 2018 2nd quarter 2019 2nd quarter 2018 Depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (316) (236) (144) (122) Of which: Recurring depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets (252) (218) (129) (112) Of which: Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (19) (18) (10) (10) Of which: Impairment included in other income and expenses (45) 0 (5) ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of June 2018 2nd quarter 2019 2nd quarter 2018 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE 323 407 176 219 - Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of tangible and intangible assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses (19) (18) (10) (10) - Other income and expenses (23) (4) (11) - Other income and expenses Non-controlling interests - Taxes on depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets as part of the allocation of the purchase price of businesses 5 4 3 2 - Taxes on other income and expenses 3 2 2 1 - One-time tax-effects 2 ADJUSTED NET INCOME 357 421 192 226 - Weighted average number of ordinary shares 76,214,216 76,070,820 - Weighted average number of potential ordinary shares 76,608,099 76,169,120 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 4.68 5.53 2.52 2.97 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (€) 4.66 5.53 2.51 2.97 RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of June 2018 2nd quarter 2019 2nd quarter 2018 INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT ADDITIONS 233 175 124 112 - Exceptional capital expenditure 38 18 20 13 - Investments relating to portfolio management operations - Capital expenditure with no impact on net debt 8 9* 3 7* RECURRING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE 187 148* 101 92* * Restated figures FREE CASH FLOW (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of June 2018 2nd quarter 2019 2nd quarter 2018 Cash flow from operating activities 484 250 242 180 + Cash flow from investing activities (346) (408) (176) (148) NET CASH FLOW 138 (158) 66 32 - Net cash flow from portfolio management operations (25) (174) (24) (9) FREE CASH FLOW 163 16 90 41

WORKING CAPITAL (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of December 2018 Inventories 1,167 1,136 + Accounts receivable 1,370 1,247 + Other receivables including income taxes 258 253 + Other current financial assets 8 7 - Accounts payable 926 1,037 - Other liabilities including income taxes 423 421 - Other current financial liabilities 7 7 WORKING CAPITAL 1,477 1,178 CAPITAL EMPLOYED (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of December 2018 Goodwill, net 1,622 1,618 + Intangible assets (excluding goodwill), and property, plant and equipment, net 3,999 3,886 + Investments in equity affiliates 37 38 + Other investments and other non-current assets 300 276 + Working capital 1,477 1,178 CAPITAL EMPLOYED 7,405 6,996 NET DEBT (In millions of euros) End of June 2019 End of December 2018 Non-current debt 1,875 2,246 + Current debt 764 201 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,331 1,441 NET DEBT 1,308 1,006

IFRS 16 IMPACT ON THE MAIN ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

As of January 1, 2019 Arkema applies IFRS 16 "Leases". The impacts of this standard on the main alternative performance indicators used by the Group are described below. The 2018 figures have not been restated.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 2nd quarter 2019 End of June 2019 EBITDA 14 27 Recurring depreciation and amortization (13) (26) Recurring operating Income (REBIT) 1 1 Operating Income 1 1 Financial result (1) (2) Ajusted net income (1) Net income (1) CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 2nd quarter 2019 End of June 2019 Cash flow from operating activities 13 25 Cash flow from investing activities (13) (25) Free cash flow 13 25 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET End of June 2019 Property, plant and equipment, net 155 Total assets 155 Non-current debt 113 Current debt 43 Net Debt 156 Net income (1) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 155

INFORMATION BY BUSINESS DIVISION IFRS 16 impact (2nd quarter 2019) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate EBITDA 4.5 6.5 2.5 0.5 Recurring depreciation and amortization (4) (6) (2.5) (0.5) Recurring operating Income (REBIT) 0.5 0.5 IFRS 16 impact (End of June 2019) High Performance Materials Industrial Specialties Coating Solutions Corporate EBITDA 8.5 12.5 5 1 Recurring depreciation and amortization (8) (12) (5) (1) Recurring operating Income (REBIT) 0.5 0.5

