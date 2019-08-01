ALD ALD reports First Half 2019 Results 01-Aug-2019 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION Paris, 1 August 2019 ALD REPORTS FIRST HALF 2019 RESULTS · STRONG OPERATING PERFORMANCE CONFIRMING FY 2019 GUIDANCE · TOTAL FLEET AT 1.70 MILLION VEHICLES · STRONG OPERATING LEVERAGE: COST/INCOME RATIO (EXCL. CAR SALES RESULT) CONTINUING TO IMPROVE · H1 19 CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT AT TOP END OF 2019 GUIDANCE · NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) AT EUR 280.7 MILLION ALD Q2 & H1 RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS · Total Fleet: 1.70 million vehicles[1] managed worldwide at end June 2019, up 7.2% vs. end June 2018 · Leasing contract & services margins up 4.4% in H1 19 vs. H1 18 at EUR 638.0 million · Car Sales result per unit[2] at EUR 346 in Q2 19, EUR 301 in H1 19 · Gross Operating Income at EUR 681.4 million in H1 19, up 1.6% vs. H1 18 · Operating expenses up 2.8% in H1 19 vs. H1 18, pushing Cost/Income ratio[3] (excluding Car Sales Result) down to 49.4% from 50.7% a year earlier · Net Income (Group share) at EUR 280.7 million in H1 19, up from EUR 280.0m in H1 18; ROE[4] at 15.3% in H1 19 KEY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES & OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS · Selected by Amazon to launch 'Motors' personal car leasing platform in Spain · Acquisition of BBVA Automercantil's vehicle renting portfolio in Portugal · Completion of Stern Lease acquisition and partnership agreement in the Netherlands · Partnership with retail chain Eroski in Spain On 1 August 2019, Mike Masterson, ALD CEO, commenting on the Group Results, stated: "In Q2 19, ALD has again proven its resilience in a complex environment, with fleet growth in line with expectations. Private lease continued to show strong dynamics and passed an important milestone in Spain, where ALD was selected by Amazon for the distribution of personal car leasing. This achievement illustrates our ability to deliver best-in-class services to our customers and the efficiency of our digital tools. The shift in our fleet away from diesel has accelerated, outperforming the objectives we had set ourselves for this year. We continue to actively promote electric and hybrid vehicles and are enriching our offer around electric vehicles. Our solid financial performance in Q2, which was underpinned by our commercial successes and our strong operating leverage, makes us confident we will reach the guidance we have set for 2019. We are convinced our strategy, built on expanding partnerships and state-of-the-art technology, leaves the business well positioned to be a leader in the mobility sector in the years ahead." CONTINUED STRONG BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT ALD total fleet reached 1.7 million1 at the end of June 2019, up 7.2% vs. the same period the previous year. This performance was achieved in a complex environment marked by pressure on the auto sector and by the continuing powertrain transition. The guidance range of 5-7% organic fleet growth provided at the start of the year is confirmed. Private lease fleet showed strong growth in H1 2019, at 36%[5], reaching 133K contracts at the end of June 2019. ALD leverages its extensive partnership network to drive the growth of this segment. The company's adaptable end to end digital platform constitutes a key pillar in the development of its private lease offer. ALD is confident of reaching its target of 150K contracts with private individuals by year end. ALD continues to diversify its distribution channels. On 19 June 2019, the Group announced it had been selected by Amazon for the launch of 'Motors' personal car leasing platform. This platform focuses on the distribution of new and used car leasing contracts across Spain and leverages ALD's digital technology. This success rewards the significant IT investments made by ALD in recent years to develop digital platforms. ALD's policy of diversifying its fleet mix away from diesel is showing strong results: the majority of the vehicles registered by ALD in H1 19 was non diesel, with the share of diesel in the deliveries of passenger cars dropping to 47% from 61% a year earlier. This reflects ALD's adjustments in diesel residual values, ALD consultancy initiatives and the development of new sales channels and products around EV. ALD's diesel passenger vehicle fleet is now almost purely 'Euro 6', with less than 29K 'Euro 5' passenger vehicles2 remaining and expected to be sold during the course of the year. ALD continues to encourage clients to opt for electric and hybrid vehicles. The number of such 'green' vehicles managed rose to more than 118K at the end of June 2019. SOLID OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Leasing Contract and Services Margins taken together rose by 4.4% in the first half of 2019 vs. the same period last year. This performance was achieved in the context of Diesel residual values repricing putting pressure on Services margin growth. Demand for used cars remained good during Q2 19, supporting prices. As a result, Car Sales Result per unit[6] increased to EUR 346 in Q2 19 from EUR 258 in Q1 19. In the first half of 2019, CSR per unit6 reached EUR 301, putting it at the top of the guidance range of EUR 100 to EUR 300 per vehicle, which ALD reconfirms for the full year. The number of used cars sold6 in Q2 19 reached c. 71K, vs. c. 70K in Q2 18. In line with previous quarters, more than 60% of used cars were sold via electronic platforms. Average stock turnover remained stable over the quarter. Car Sales Result in Q2 19 was EUR 24.4 million, rebounding from EUR 19.0 million in the previous quarter, though still down markedly from EUR 30.2 million in Q2 18. Gross Operating Income for the first half of 2019 came in at EUR 681.4 million, up 1.6% from EUR 670.8 million a year earlier. Thanks to its strong cost control culture, ALD is able to maintain its investment in technology and digital platforms. ALD showed a moderate rise in its Operating Expenses to EUR 316.8 million in H1 19, up 2.8% vs. H1 18. As a result, the Cost-Income ratio excluding Car Sales Result[7] improved to 49.4%, from 50.7% recorded a year earlier, continuing its downward trend driven by scale benefits and automation of processes throughout the organisation. Impairment charges on receivables were up from a low EUR 13.4 million in H1 18, but remained well under control at EUR 21.8 million in H1 19, equivalent to a cost of risk[8] of 22 bps. ALD's effective tax rate stood at a low 17.4%, reflecting the continued favourable impact of the Italian Stability Law. ALD's solid operating performance resulted in Net Income (Group share) for H1 19 of EUR 280.7 million, up from 280.0 million in H1 18. BALANCE SHEET AND FUNDING Earning Assets rose 4.3% at the end of H1 2019 vs. the end of the previous year, reaching EUR 19.9 billion, underpinned by fleet growth. Financial debt rose 5.5% vs. end 2018. At the beginning of July 2019, the group issued a new bond under EMTN programme for an amount of EUR 500 million at a fixed rate of 0.375% maturing in July 2023. ALD is rated BBB+ by S&P Global Ratings and A- by Fitch Ratings, both with stable outlook. The Group's Total Equity to Total Assets ratio stood at 15.2% at the end of June 2019, down from 15.8% at year-end, but within the Group's guidance range. The drop reflects the payment of the 2018 dividend during the second quarter (EUR 234m). ROE[9] for the first half came in at 15.3%. The Group's consolidated results as at 30 June 2019 were examined by the Board of Directors, chaired by Philippe Heim, on 31 July 2019. Full details of our financial results for Q2 19 and H1 19 are available on our website at www.ALDAutomotive.com [1], under "Financial Results" in the Investors section. These results have been subject to a limited review by ALD's Statutory Auditors. KEY STRATEGIC INITIATIVES & OPERATIONAL DEVELOPMENTS ALD selected by Amazon to launch 'Motors' personal car leasing platform in Spain On 19 June 2019, ALD announced, in cooperation with Amazon, the launch of 'Motors' in Spain, a new store allowing customers to lease a car from a range of brands. Car leasing via amazon.es/motors comes at low monthly prices, no initial deposit, free doorstep delivery and a 50km/30-day return policy. Leasing packages are available for either 36 or 48 months and include service and maintenance, insurance, tire replacement, breakdown assistance, vehicle registration, and excess mileage buffer. After selecting their car, configuration and lease duration, customers receive an email with a link taking them to the ALD online leasing platform, where customers complete a credit assessment and sign the contract. The entire process is done online. Through this offering ALD demonstrates its digital capabilities and its permanent focus on delivering best-in-class leasing service to customers. Acquisition of BBVA Automercantil's renting portfolio in Portugal and distribution agreement On 23 July 2019, ALD acquired BBVA Automercantil's vehicle renting portfolio in Portugal. The transaction also includes the entry into an agency agreement whereby BBVA will make available to its corporate and private customers in Portugal a full service leasing solution managed by ALD. This acquisition forms part of ALD's development strategy and is an example of ALD's focus on targeted and value accretive bolt-on acquisitions.

