Alvogen today announced that its subsidiary Lotus Pharmaceuticals has launched Vinorelbine 20, 30 and 80mg soft capsules in Europe. The product is the generic version of Pierre Fabre Médicament's Navelbine, which is indicated for the treatment of advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and advanced breast cancer.The product is the first launch of a generic version of Navelbine in Europe.

Alvogen and its business partners are first to market with Vinorelbine softgel capsules in Europe, which according to IQVIA, recorded global sales of US$111 million in 2018. Vinorelbine is being registered in 23 markets and now launched across Europe, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, UK, Portugal, Romania and Hungary. The product is fully bioequivalent to Navelbine and has been fully developed in house by Lotus pharmaceuticals, an Alvogen subsidiary in Taiwan.

Faysal Kalmoua, Executive Vice President of Alvogen's Global Portfolio, commented: "We are pleased with the first to market launch of Vinorelbine and we have a strong history of creating important access to high-quality generic medicine and we're excited to lead the commercialization of this important product in Europe. Vinorelbine softgel is another prime example of a complex oral oncology product successfully developed by Lotus pharmaceuticals with multiple complexities: Cytotoxic drug, bioequivalence study in cancer patients, softgel capabilities, high potency containment manufacturing, first to market. Alvogen offers a strong portfolio of complex generics, including oral oncology, and the addition of Vinorelbine softgel capsules further strengthens our oncology portfolio and strong commitment to cancer patients."

About Alvogen

Alvogen is a global, privately owned pharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling generic, brand, over-the-counter brands (OTC) and biosimilar products for patients around the world. The company has commercial operations in 35 countries, operates four manufacturing and development hubs in the U.S., Romania, Korea and Taiwan and its high-quality medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

Alvogen has a promising pipeline of in-house generic projects and pending regulatory applications across its technological platforms of complex generics including oral oncology portfolio, hormones, soft gels and value-added generics.

