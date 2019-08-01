sprite-preloader
WKN: A2DL9L ISIN: GB00BD045071 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire

Arix Bioscience Plc - Total Voting Rights

Arix Bioscience Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, July 31

Arix Bioscience plc: Total Voting Rights

Pursuant to DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules:

As at 31 July 2019, Arix Bioscience plc had 135,551,850 Ordinary Shares of £0.00001 each in issue. There were no shares held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in Arix Bioscience plc is therefore 135,551,850.

This information may be used by shareholders in their calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Arix Bioscience plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc

Robert Lyne, Company Secretary 0207 290 1055


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta