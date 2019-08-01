Change to the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA

René Richard Obermann will step down as Board Director of Telenor ASA on 1 August 2019.

René Richard Obermann has chosen to step down on 1 August 2019 due to other business obligations. Obermann has been a member of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA since January 2018.

When Obermann steps down, the Telenor ASA Board will consist of:

Gunn Wærsted (Chair)

Jørgen Kildahl

Jacob Aqraou

Sally Davis

Jon Erik Reinhardsen

Grethe Viksaas

Jan Otto Eriksen (employee representative)

Espen Smistad (employee representative)

Anita Helen Steine (employee representative)

Contact:

Bjørn Erik Næss

Chairperson of the Corporate Assembly and of the Nomination Committee at Telenor ASA

Mobile: +47 41 50 52 01

Cathrine Stang Lund

Director Communications

Telenor ASA

Email: cathrine-stang.lund@telenor.com

Mobile: +65 97 23 17 53