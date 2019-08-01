Change to the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA

René Richard Obermann will step down as Board Director of Telenor ASA on 1 August 2019.
René Richard Obermann has chosen to step down on 1 August 2019 due to other business obligations. Obermann has been a member of the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA since January 2018.
When Obermann steps down, the Telenor ASA Board will consist of:
- Gunn Wærsted (Chair)
- Jørgen Kildahl
- Jacob Aqraou
- Sally Davis
- Jon Erik Reinhardsen
- Grethe Viksaas
- Jan Otto Eriksen (employee representative)
- Espen Smistad (employee representative)
- Anita Helen Steine (employee representative)
Contact:
Bjørn Erik Næss
Chairperson of the Corporate Assembly and of the Nomination Committee at Telenor ASA
Mobile: +47 41 50 52 01
Cathrine Stang Lund
Director Communications
Telenor ASA
Email: cathrine-stang.lund@telenor.com
Mobile: +65 97 23 17 53