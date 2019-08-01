Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) announces, for the purposes of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 361,242,853 ordinary shares of 0.01p each with voting rights. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company.

Further to the announcement made on 3 July 2019, an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange Main Market for the admission of 4,133,330 new ordinary shares to trading, which is expected on or around 9 August 2019. These new shares relate to an allotment of 4,008,504 ordinary shares to Cornell University announced on 5 October 2017 in partial satisfaction of a licence fee and 124,826 ordinary shares that were issued following an exercise of warrants on 30 May 2018.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE:HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian operating subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



